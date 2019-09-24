Bringing Life to the Top of the Hoff For Community Partnerships

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Eyes Marketing recently moved into the top floor one of Boise's most iconic buildings, The Hoff Building, originally built in 1929. The top two floors were added in 1972. In recent months, the 14th floor has had an unprecedented remodel and Social Eyes Marketing is proud to occupy it.

8th Street View Hoff & Capitol View

This spectacular office space provides a stellar 360-degree view of not only the Idaho State Capitol but also our vibrant downtown area, as well as the foothills beyond the north-end. Social Eyes Marketing is proud to offer gorgeous live-stream footage of the Idaho State Capitol building, Freak Alley, and 8th street in downtown Boise for our community's viewing pleasure. With this live stream video, now live on getsocialeyes.com , anyone can tune-in at any time of day and receive a real-time view of the environment in Boise, the beautiful city we call home.

The live stream footage can be found on the website: https://getsocialeyes.com/boise-livecams/

Social Eyes Marketing would love to provide access to their point of view in hopes to offer more benefit to the Treasure Valley. In an effort to further help community partners, Social Eyes offers their office space, complete with the gorgeous views, for a variety of local nonprofits needing a meeting or fundraising space. Currently, they are working with FACES, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Coalition, and the Frank Church Foundation for Student Achievement just to name a few of the local organizations set to benefit with the use of this beautiful space. Social Eyes is actively seeking non-profit partners to utilize this space for events for more information email: givingpartners@getsocialeyes.com.

Social Eyes Marketing would like you to see the space for yourself and is hosting a wine tasting with live music featuring Brandon Pritchett atop the Hoff Building for First Thursday on October 3rd. Enjoy Downtown Boise views and entertainment from your local digital marketing business.

Social Eyes Marketing is a local Boise, Idaho company that specializes in digital marketing services to companies and organizations so they can gain more brand awareness and increase their reach online. Some examples of our services are: web design & development, SEO, Pay-Per-Click advertising, and video production.

