Bringing Light to Defeat the Shadow of Breast Cancer

For the second year in a row, the Crown of Light diamond brand has created that iconic ribbon in 14k rose gold set with a sparkling natural brown Crown of Light diamond to help fund the goal of helping "reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the US by 2026." From October 1 st to November 31 st , 2019, 20% of each pendant sold will be donated to Susan G. Komen Greater NYC.

Bring more sparkle and awareness to this disease and help the Crown of Light and Susan G. Komen Greater NYC banish the shadow of breast cancer that still hovers in our world. You can purchase your Crown of Light Awareness Ribbon in any of the 120 Diamonds International stores or online at www.crownoflight.com or www.diamondsinternational.com . For more information about Susan G. Komen Greater NYC visit www.komennyc.org .

Diamonds International

Combining fine jewelry with the warmth and spirit of the Caribbean, Diamonds International has redefined the customer experience of luxury shopping. Whether shopping for sparkling diamonds, vibrant gemstones or luxury watches in any of over 130 stores; our customers walk away with more than a piece of jewelry – they leave with a memory. Family run since 1988, Diamonds International has created and shared vacation memories for millions of customers as the largest tax and duty free watch and jewelry retailer in the Caribbean and other cruise destinations. We invite you to learn more about us at www.diamondsinternational.com or experience it for yourself in our stores.

Crown of Light

Whether it's the shimmer of the sunlight on the water or the twinkle of a star, the moments that become memories always have a special sparkle about them. When celebrating those moments, no diamond can capture the sparkle of the moment like the Crown of Light diamond. For decades, successful brands tried to differentiate their diamonds by focusing on small features while still using the same generic cut, but the Crown of Light diamond is the only brand to successfully master and patent the innovative design and domed shape that creates more sparkle than any other diamond. As one of the top selling diamond brands in the world, millions of consumers have celebrated the sparkle of memories with the sparkle of the Crown of Light diamonds. Once you have seen the Crown of Light, everything else seems dim.

We invite you to learn more about us at www.crownoflight.com or see the difference for yourself in our stores.

