Bringing More Joy to Fine Jewelry, Cast Launches The Stone Charm collection, beaming with self-expression and energetic hues

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based fine jewelry brand Cast is excited to announce a brilliant new collection, Stone Charms. Each charm beams with 12 brilliant gems for every month of the year, 9K gold and high-gloss ceramic. The collection brings passion and play to personalization.

Cast Stone Charms on Necklace in Amethyst, Blue Sapphire & Moonstone Cast Stone Charm Collection

The collection launch supports Cast's mission to invite everyone to experience the joy of fine jewelry. Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Rachel Skelly explains, "We wanted to celebrate the beginning of spring and Mother's Day with a full spectrum of color. Each stone represents a specific time of year, but also holds energetic properties - from protection, wisdom, generosity and hope. Choose your favorites to build a stack that holds special meaning that is uniquely you."

The Stone Charm collection features 12 brilliant gems for each month of the year. Choose from; Pink Tourmaline, Ruby, Garnet, Citrine, Peridot, Emerald, Aquamarine, Blue Topaz, Blue Sapphire, Amethyst, Moonstone and Diamond. Made with 9K gold and high-gloss ceramic, each brilliant gem beams with meaning. Claim your birthstone, mark a milestone, or let your inner rebel out and create a palette all your own. Layering is highly encouraged.

Cast's Stone Charms range in price from $650 to $1,000 and are currently available for purchase on www.castjewelry.com and in store at the Cast boutique in Marin, CA.

ABOUT CAST

Cast is a place to discover unexpected wonder-filled fine jewelry. Founded in San Francisco and launched in 2021, Cast was created by two friends who wanted to make the experience of shopping for fine jewelry as joyful as wearing it. With Co-Founder Rachel Skelly at the design helm as Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder and CEO Eric Ryan guiding the path forward, Cast brings to life a new vision for fine jewelry with exclusive pieces designed in partnership with artists from around the world... Together, Skelly and Ryan are on a mission to cast wonder and invite everyone to experience the joy of fine jewelry. Welcome to Cast. Let your treasure hunt begin.

SOURCE Cast Jewelry