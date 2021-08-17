Bringing New Clarity To Large-Scale LED Retrofits And Energy Audits

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEDBiz, the cloud-based app, is set to go live today. Compatible with iOS, Android, and cloud-based platforms, the software is designed to boost efficiency and simplify the project management of large-scale commercial lighting projects.

Geared specifically for lighting dealers, distributors, contractors, ESCOs, and retrofitters, the software performs a range of functions, from project auditing to quoting new fixtures to streamlining retrofits for a range of commercial lighting projects.

"The innovation we are bringing to the industry is truly groundbreaking," explains LEDBiz Founder, Brent David Ray. "The app significantly reduces the time it takes to perform audits and retrofits. For users, the advantages are almost immediate."

According to one industry insider, the launch couldn't come at a better time. "With the massive push toward energy-saving LED, electricians and retrofitters need solutions that are accurate and easy to use," explains Paul Dowd, President of Straits Lighting. "We need ways to cut down on the time it takes to perform. For us, time is money."

With uncompromising accuracy and up to 60% greater retrofitting efficiency, LEDBiz is designed to answer the call. For those who work daily in the commercial lighting space, business is about to get a whole lot easier and more profitable.

Comprised of NAILD-certified lighting professionals, industry experts, and leading software engineers, the company behind LEDBiz is focused on being the go-to software solutions provider in LED lighting. Founded in Chicago in 2008, the company is family-owned and operated.

