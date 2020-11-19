Bringing No Hunger Holidays to Kids Across Oklahoma: Feed the Children Delivers Hope to Thousands

With its corporate offices located in the heart of Oklahoma, Feed the Children's annual No Hunger Holidays campaign looks to stand in the gap for thousands of families both across the nation as well as in cities throughout its home state. Thanks to the support of its corporate and community partners, volunteers and donors, the charitable organization aims to provide 1.2 million meals to vulnerable families.

As its fleet of semi-trucks filled with shelf-stable food and daily essentials criss-crosses the state, a special delivery of hope and joy for the holiday season will be brought to those who are struggling to make ends meet. With the USDA reporting Oklahoma ranks among the top 10 hungriest states in America, and with the COVID-19 pandemic stretching well into its ninth month of wreaking havoc, Oklahomans who have never needed help before will benefit from the kindness of others.

"It's a chaotic and stressful time for families," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Our neighbors in Oklahoma need food and essentials to help them make it through the current crisis. It's an honor for Feed the Children to serve families right here in our own backyard for another holiday season."

Norman Regional Hospital and Feed the Children kicked-off the nonprofit's 2020 No Hunger Holidays campaign during a recent two-day event with community partners Moore Public Schools and Norman Public Schools. Community events like these help ease the burden of residents in cities across the state.

At each event, families will receive a 25-pound box of food; a 10-pound box of essential personal-care items such as shampoo, conditioner and lotion; as well as books, toys and more. The nonprofit is also encouraging the public to use #ShareYourGood on social media to share the good they are doing or seeing in their own communities this holiday season. The goal is to raise awareness around the issue of food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as spread holiday cheer through the power of good.

To learn more about how you can help Feed the Children create a hunger-free holiday season for children and families in Oklahoma, visit feedthechildren.org.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

SOURCE Feed the Children

Related Links

http://www.feedthechildren.org

