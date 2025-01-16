Bringing Over Two Decades of Proven Success, Mike Leishman Joins Caju AI as VP of Strategic Growth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caju AI, a leader in Agentic AI- driven compliance and actionable intelligence solutions for next-generation communications and CRM, proudly announces the appointment of Mike Leishman as VP of Strategic Growth. Leishman brings over two decades of experience driving exponential results in regulated industries, including financial compliance, data governance, and cloud archiving.

Leishman brings over a decade of experience in electronic communications capture, archiving, and surveillance, having held key roles at Smarsh and Microfocus as an Account Executive. His success in global markets is underscored by consistently exceeding sales targets, including achieving 138% of plan in 2022 and an impressive 337% in Q4 2023. Leishman's expertise in closing multiple high-value, multi-year enterprise contracts has driven significant revenue growth and strengthened long-term client relationships. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong ability to lead cross-functional teams and build strategic partnerships, emphasizing his dedication to customer success and sustainable business growth.

"Mike's extensive background in compliance-driven sales and proven leadership in high-growth markets make him a perfect fit for Caju AI," said Otavio Freire, CEO and Co-Founder of Caju AI. "His depth of experience will help us advance our mission of providing businesses with secure, scalable, and intelligent communications solutions."

Leishman shared his excitement about his new position: "I'm thrilled to join Caju AI as Vice President of Strategic Growth. My deep experience in enterprise markets drew me to Caju's groundbreaking approach to turning regulatory compliance from a requirement into an opportunity to enhance customer engagement. Their agentic AI-powered solutions not only ensure compliance but also provide actionable, opportunity-specific, and organization-wide CRM insights."

For more information about Caju AI and its cutting-edge solutions, visit www.caju.ai

About Caju AI

Caju AI delivers Agentic AI-driven compliance and actionable intelligence solutions for next-generation communications and CRM platforms. With a focus on security, simplicity, and scalability, Caju AI empowers businesses to navigate complex regulatory environments while enhancing productivity and customer engagement.

SOURCE Caju AI