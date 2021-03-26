Bringing Power and Soul in a Distinctly American Sound - Celebrated Two-Time Vocalist of the Year Cerissa McQueen Pairs With Legendary Musical Producer Myron McKinley on Single Release: 'Your Love Is Amazing'

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning vocalist Cerissa McQueen (cerissasang.com) – featured in the 2018 film "Solo" – announced the upcoming release of her first music single: "Your Love Is Amazing." McQueen is an independent artist, well known for her versatile but distinctive sound and is often compared to Aretha Franklin, after performing for multiple sold-out tribute concerts dedicated to the Queen of Soul. The single will be produced by Music Director and keyboardist for Earth, Wind, & Fire, Myron McKinley, whose work includes collaborations with some of the greatest Grammy Award-winning artists of all time. "Your Love Is Amazing" is scheduled for a pre-ordered release on March 26, via iTunes and widely distributed on April 2.

"I'm very excited to work with Cerissa," said McKinley. "Her voice is so unique and special – the feeling of peace and healing is always felt from her performance immediately."

About Cerissa McQueen

Cerissa is often recognized for emanating rich and soulful emotions through her vocals, effortlessly blending a range of styles including contemporary Christian, Gospel, Jazz, Rock, Soul, R&B, Pop, Blues, and Funk. Influenced by legends like Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Stevie Wonder, Cerissa's music has a unique diversity and versatility that is both graceful and touching. Especially skilled at giving scintillating, live performances, one fan reverently joked that listening to her was like "losing his virginity."

Cerissa has opened for Billboard winner and 13-time Grammy-nominee, Musiq Soulchild, and has toured abroad with Grammy-nominated musician, Earl Thomas. She performed for sold-out crowds in Brazil during her first world tour, with musicians Igor Prado and Luciano Leaes. Excited to finally begin performing again after the pandemic lockdowns, Cerissa is especially honored to be working with musical greats Myron McKinley, Kamau Kenyatta, Kevin Flournoy, and Kevin O'Neal.

About Myron McKinley

Born and raised in Los Angeles, McKinley began studying jazz and classical piano at the age of three. A University of Southern California alumnus, he is a pianist, producer, songwriter, programmer, and film score composer for a variety of large box-office films and television shows. McKinley is known for his contagious energy and fire on stage, often captivating audiences. A true perfectionist, McKinley has worked with the best in the industry: touring with Grammy Award-winner Whitney Houston (World Tour), Kenny Lattimore ("For You," World Tour), Stanley Clarke, En Vogue (World Tour); and has toured as the Musical Director for Philip Bailey (Japan Tour), Cherokee (Polo Tour), Doc Powell ("Smooth Jazz" Tour), and Shai (World Tour). For the last twelve years, McKinley has served as the Musical Director for multiple Grammy Award-winning and pop-music giants: Earth, Wind & Fire.

Working within his own band, The Myron McKinley Trio, McKinley has brought the house down at Carnegie Hall for two years running. And he has written, co-written, and/or produced songs for many other musicians, like Stanley Clarke, Doc Powell, Silk, Vesta, Philip Bailey, Cherokee, Howard Hewitt, and Earth, Wind & Fire's Christmas album "Holiday." He has scored, programmed, and/or performed cues for such films as "Undisputed," "Red Sneakers," "Static Shock," "Soul Food," "Romeo Must Die," "The Best Man," "Funny Valentine," Steve Harvey's "Think Like A Man," "Identity Theft," "Shaft," "The Godfather of Harlem," and the uplifting romantic comedy "Holiday Rush."

In addition to working with Cerissa, McKinley is extremely excited for an upcoming, highly-anticipated solo debut project, "Sound Alchemist," scheduled for release in 2021, and continues to record music as he tours, influenced by his fans from around the world.

