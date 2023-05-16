Bringing Relief to Water Security Issues in Jackson, Mississippi

Reflect the Brand Donates 10,000 Bottles of Water to Jackson Residents

JACKSON, Miss., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflect The Brand is thrilled to announce a partnership with the City of Jackson, Mississippi, to provide much-needed relief to those in need. In a joint effort between Mayor Lumumba and Chris Gray Sr., the Director of Constituent Services, Reflect donated 10,000 bottles of fresh water to residents of Jackson, Mississippi. Reflect delivered the water bottles on March 24th, 2023, for city officials to distribute the product to those in need.

From left: Chris Gray Sr., the Director of Constituent Services, and Kevin Thomas, the owner of Reflect, shaking hands. Reflect's mission is to help its community members out of hard times.

This generous donation comes at a critical time when recent boil water advisories and deteriorating water treatment equipment contribute to significant hardships for the community. The five pallets of bottled water will supply safe water as the city works to improve access to safe drinking water for pregnant mothers, seniors, and schoolchildren. The donation comes on the heels of Mayor Lumumba's announcement in early March that he was seeking nearly $800 million in state and federal assistance for Jackson residents.

The relief from Reflect's donation and the Mayor's continued work in Jackson is a sign of good things to come. "Some time ago, we promised to repair our broken and aged water infrastructure and get the necessary resources." Mayor Lumumba said, "We said we would fight for equity in the water practice and billing process and make residents whole. This is a prime example of promises made, promises kept."

While the Mayor's Office focuses on its commitments, Reflect continues its philanthropic efforts toward improving conditions surrounding safe water access. With support from Reflect and government agencies, Jackson residents will get better water security in the future.

Beyond Jackson's specific wellness concerns, Reflect is a socially conscious brand, and through various initiatives, Reflect strives for affordability, accessibility, and sustainability.

Reflect promotes health beyond selling supplements by:

Helping secure access to clean water in Jackson, MS , and beyond.

, and beyond. Valuing health beyond the products they sell.

Ensuring the well-being of their customers through sustainable initiatives.

Donating a portion of their proceeds to clean water initiatives in the United States .

With Reflect, you can feel good about the supplements you choose, knowing your purchases contribute to solving real-world issues. By working together, both organizations are helping everyone gain access to clean drinking water. Please visit the website for more information about Reflect's commitment to safe drinking water access.

About Reflect: Reflect is a health supplement company based in Kansas City that offers potent vitamins, minerals, and dietary supplements specifically formulated to meet the needs of active adults. Founded by Jackson natives, Reflect is proud to support Mayor Lumumba's efforts toward providing clean drinking water for the City of Jackson. With product lines for both men and women, Reflect makes health accessible to everyone.

Contact:

Kevin Thomas

Owner

Effect Holdings, LLC - Reflect

(800) 915-5926

[email protected]

https://reflectthebrand.com/

