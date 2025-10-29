Bringing the Arena Home: FanZone Unveils NHL Scoreboards

FanZone has secured an official license with the NHL, allowing fans to bring the look and feel of a professional hockey game into their own spaces. Customers can stream real-time game data from their favorite teams straight to their FanZone Scoreboard during every matchup.

"We are thrilled to expand our FanZone lineup through our official license with the NHL," said Kip Meyer, CEO of Nevco Sports. "Hockey fans are some of the most passionate in sports, and this expansion gives them the unique opportunity to bring the energy of the rink straight to their homes."

Built with Nevco's proven stadium technology, FanZone Scoreboards deliver an authentic game-day experience right at home. Easy to install and fully customizable, they're controlled through the FanZone app, where fans can stream live games, display real-time scores, or even keep track of their own matchups—all with a tap from their phone.

Key Features of FanZone Scoreboards Include:

• 6' x 3' size, an ideal fit for fan caves, basements, garages - anywhere fans gather to celebrate the game

• Official team branding from all 32 NHL teams

• Real-time game feeds and customizable scoring

• Bluetooth and mobile connectivity through the app

• Simple installation and setup

"FanZone blends technology, authenticity, and team pride like nothing else on the market," said Eric Light, Chief Revenue Officer of Nevco Sports. "It's the perfect way to bring the thrill of live NHL action home - and makes an unforgettable gift for any sports fan."

Availability:

FanZone NHL scoreboards are now available at www.FanZoneScoreboards.com—arriving just in time for the beginning of the NHL season. This is more than fandom. This is FanZone. For more information, please contact Maria Manville at [email protected].

About Nevco Sports, LLC:

Nevco is the leading provider of display, scoring, and audio technologies that deliver the entertainment factor and empower fan engagement with the most precise sports data. For over 90 years, Nevco has equipped athletic venues across the country to bring out competitive glory in every game. From the bench to the farthest row, Nevco technologies make every impact, comeback, and victory unforgettable.

About FanZone Scoreboards:

FanZone is revolutionizing the at-home game-day experience for sports fans with officially licensed, team-branded scoreboards. Built with the same trusted quality that's made Nevco a nationwide leader in scoring and display solutions, FanZone Scoreboards brings the thrill of live sports into fans' homes like never before. With real-time scoring updates streamed from any live NHL game and intuitive control through the FanZone Scoreboards app, fans can immerse themselves in the action—or even score their own games. FanZone is where passion meets innovation.

