Bringing The Inside Out, Creating Zen Spaces And Bold Accent Décor: Riverbend Home Unveils Top Home Trends For Spring

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Springtime is the season of renewal and, with Americans spending more time at home, it's the perfect time to breathe new life into our living spaces inside and out. To help, Riverbend Home has released its Spring 2021 Around The 'Bend Report with the top nine trends for homeowners and apartment dwellers. The report includes tips for making better use of outdoor spaces, whether for socially distanced gatherings on the patio, picnic dinners in the backyard, Zen moments in the garden or conference calls by the pool.

"The home has truly become the center of our worlds over the past year and homeowners are reimagining the multi-use potential of their everyday spaces," notes Mark Feldman, Riverbend Home Chief Home Officer and General Manager. "With simple upgrades, we can move our home offices, cooking, reading and other down time outside this spring, extending the living space around our home."

Among the top trends covered in Riverbend Home's Spring 2021 report are:

Spring into Spring Early : We're all itching to spend more time outside and with the right gear you can beat the chill and chill-out in style sooner. Outdoor heaters, fire pits and cozy throw blankets will be must-haves, but they will go quick. "We saw a run on these items last year and expect them to be even more popular in 2021," says Feldman.

WFO (Work from Outdoors): In the new work-from-anywhere environment, why not work in the fresh air? This spring, the home office is moving outdoors, with hanging chairs, lightweight movable tables, easy-position umbrellas to shade laptop screens, organizing baskets and more.

The Front Yard is the New Back Yard: From drive-by celebrations, front porch cocktail parties and neighborhood camaraderie, the front yard is stealing the show. Simple upgrades can help make the front yard a functional and inviting entertaining space and place to sip your morning coffee.

Bright and Bold Accents: It's the year of the accent piece — unique, colorful and daring décor finds that make a statement and bring elements of much-needed positivity and energy to both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Other trends and tips include the Rise of Outdoor Cooking, Gardens as Peaceful Outdoor "Rooms" and Easy DIY Projects to Add Curb Appeal in the booming home market.

