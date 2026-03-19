CHIAYI CITY, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Chiayi International Art Documentary Film Festival (CIADFF) officially opened on March 6th at the Chiayi City Museum of Art. Mayor Huang Min-hui, joined by ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from eight nations—including Poland, Brazil, Spain, the Netherlands, and Mexico—gathered to celebrate the festival's role as a premier cultural bridge between Taiwan and the global arts community.

Bringing the World to Chiayi- 2026 CIADFF Sets the Stage with 55 Global Works

A Global Perspective: "Once Upon A Gaze"

Under the theme "Once Upon A Gaze," this year's festival features an expansive program of 55 documentaries from 24 countries. Solidifying its reputation as a vital hub for international cinema, the 13th edition includes 20 Asian premieres and 15 Taiwan premieres.

Mayor Huang highlighted the festival's 13-year legacy of resilience. "In an era of rapid global change, we remain committed to providing a stage for creators and a window for our citizens to view the world," she stated, noting that the event has become a significant destination for documentary filmmakers worldwide.

Breaking Creative Boundaries

Artistic Director Huang Ming-chuan emphasized a philosophy of "eliminating boundaries and breaking the framework." Unlike traditional educational films, CIADFF curates works that challenge professional limits and creative norms. "Professionalism can sometimes limit thinking," Huang noted. "Only by stepping outside of oneself can we create truly new audiovisual experiences."

This vision is supported by the Chiayi City Cultural Affairs Bureau, which views the festival as a space for diverse social dialogue and reflection through the lens of art.

Local Heritage, Global Reach

While the festival attracts international acclaim, it remains rooted in the spirit of Chiayi. The "Chiayi Artistry" section features local films focusing on the city's unique stone monkey crafts, culinary heritage, and the iconic Central Fountain Circle. By showcasing these local narratives alongside global works, CIADFF ensures that Chiayi's cultural heartbeat resonates on the world stage.

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