Bringing Trust in the Gaming World: Age of Dragons Launches in May 2018

Blockchain technology is now allowing players to generate value from their gaming experience. This new trend and notion has important implications for the gaming industry at large, as more and more players will be looking to play games where they can own assets or indeed get paid to participate in the expansion of the game in real-time. In light of this, GameGene is irreverently placing its trust in the hands of players in the effort to create a dynamic gaming world where players will happily spend time playing for free, but with the opportunity to make money by doing specific value generating tasks that benefit both the player and GameGene.

Beyond breeding and battling with dragons, GameGene will provide an environment for players create and collect assets (weapons, wood, etc.), build nations while owning NGT tokens in the process. The game creators' goal is to provide fun and rewards to players by giving them complete freedom in their gaming experience. Players will be able to design reward generating missions, form societies, and improve skills that will allow them to earn more while playing.

Gaming the Blockchain

Much like Cryptokitties, each dragon or valuable in-game asset will have its unique digital identity thanks to blockchain. While Cryptokitties is about collecting, breeding and selling digital scarcity in the form of rare kitties, AoD is focused on creating a wider and more engaging virtual world. The fact that players are now starting to invest in and create digital scarcity while creating and collecting digital assets that have value, all this via a web-browser, means we can expect a wider adoption of blockchain in the gaming industry and more success for games that integrate cryptocurrencies, reward players and are web-based.

What's new development wise?

The beta version is due for release by the end of May 2018 with a month's delay due to necessary improvements and new features that needed to be made at this early stage for the first release.

Players will not just be creating dragons and fighting them; but will be able to own land right from the start to allow players to mine resources which will lead to the the production of assets. Players who don't want to buy land, or spend tokens mining for resources will be able to earn NGT tokens through time-intensive labour and skills-based activities in the game. Additionally, fights will now be more strategic and interesting and more complex than originally designed.

According to Paul (Jinming Pu) who is the foundation CEO, "the team is very excited and is working hard to release soon". GameGene is currently working on ways to reduce blockchain-based network fees for players and on accelerating transactions because Ethereum transaction speeds can be very slow.

Fixing this will require the game's central server to pre-process some transactions and then connect to the Ethereum blockchain proxy wallet where all the game assets will be stored - and where the central server will just write and read data to and from.



Growth and Evolution

GameGene will make the rules on how to produce game assets but won't produce anything except for basic dragons, rules, lands and some adventures and dungeons. From the land will emerge resources (wood, ore, herbs, diamonds etc.) and it will be up to players to use these resources to create new assets (such as weapons and ammo) and freely put price on what they build, including storylines they publish and tasks they create for other players to complete.

The foundation will only collect transaction fees through in-game trade commissions maxed at 3% for each transaction and transaction fees are applied when a player buys or sells something or offers another player to do a certain paid task.

GameGene has revealed that it's developers will make all the early games and that the platform will welcome 3rd party developers later on to create new games that will include assets created by players in AoD. This is good news including the fact that GameGene will have a Trade Center to help players track, manage and trade their game assets as they see fit.

Three strategically important things to keep in mind:

One. Creativity means growth.

Letting players join forces with 3rd party developers - who will be able to use assets created by players in other GameGene games and letting players create storylines and collaborate by offering their services will bring about a new creative dynamic and something bigger than we can all expect.

Two. GameGene's cryptocurrency will be an incentive for players to own tradable assets.

Players who want to own the currency will be able get coins in exchange for assets they create and sell or tasks they accomplish. Allowing players to own assets and price them as they wish, is an incentivize toward more asset trading and creation.

Three. The value of NGT coins will depend on transactions done with it.

The more NGT tokens are used in the game, and other games, the more the token will increase in value. This will have a positive effect on the value of players' assets and for those who own land, mine resources mining and create new assets.

By doing all the above, GameGene is creating a new gaming ecosystem and setting themselves up for something bigger than their upcoming game. Being able to connect the dots (player-creators, developers, assets, a new currency and the foundations for a wider gaming ecosystem) thanks to blockchain technology, will bring about a game changer.

GameGene is working hard to set a beautiful stage for players to get the most from their gaming time and money. The NGT currency, a token created for gaming purposes, doesn't just exist to help players get rewarded for playing the game. The currency will be for many, a way to get into the cryptocurrency adventure while having fun and creating value that directly benefits others players. This beautiful collaboration and co-creation platform in the making will lead to the building of a powerful and productive community and a new virtual gaming ecosystem rewarding all those involved.

The 1st early bird NGT Pre-sale has ended last month, the 2nd early bird NGT Pre-sale will start on May 14 21:00 GMT+8. And a third airdrop is in the planning and will take place soon. All the details will be shared in the foundation's English Telegram group listed below.

The foundation has raised funding from top tier venture capitalists like the founder of Fenbushi Venture Capital Bo Shen, famous angel investor and blockchain evangelist Leo Wang, executive director of Top VC Ventures Wei Cao, as well as known venture capital firms like INB Capital and Nodal Capital. It is also supported by the world leading investment bank, Qualblocks Capital, which focuses on block-chain based financing and legal services. QualBlocks Capital was founded by professionals from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and McKinsey etc.

About GameGene Inc.

GameGene is a foundation registered in Singapore. It is consequently on its way to help redefine the industry and provide the formula for a new era in blockchain gaming success.

Please visit http://GameGene.org/ to find out more about the project, the team and to access white-paper versions.

If you are a player who are interested in managing the community and join the alpha test programme, please send an email to service@GameGene.org.

Telegram group (English): https://t.me/aodragonEN

Kakao Group (Korea): https://open.kakao.com/o/gPJ8xdH

