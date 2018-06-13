Bringing Valuable Simulation Updates to Canada- Laerdal Medical Attending First INACSL Conference Held Outside of U.S.

Laerdal will be showcasing new products developed in partnerships with the National League for Nursing (NLN), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and IngMar Medical.

To support organizations in pursuit of high-quality simulation, Laerdal and the NLN developed the Simulation Educational Solutions for Nursing (SESN) program. SESN offers a comprehensive assessment of an organization's current nursing program, a customized implementation plan for success, and "pulse checks" to ensure lasting, effective change.

In alliance with the AAP, Laerdal Medical developed SimNewB®, a neonatal simulator designed to meet the Newborn Resuscitation Program (NRP) learning objectives and help improve neonatal patient outcomes. Benefits of SimNewB include:

Improved ventilation quality and airway management skills

Post-resuscitation assessment and care

Medication administration and management through umbilical access and intraosseous infusion

Ideal for in-situ team training

Laerdal collaborated with IngMar Medical to create the ASL 5000™Lung Solution for the SimMan® platform. This solution allows you to integrate the world's premier breathing simulator, the ASL 5000, with SimMan 3G, SimMan Essential, and SimMan 3G Trauma for high-fidelity simulations that allow the ability to replicate:

Complex respiratory disease states with sophisticated control of resistance and compliance

A patient who is breathing spontaneously while being ventilated

Each of the aforementioned products will be featured at the INACSL conference, in addition to other new Laerdal nursing solutions.

At the show, Laerdal can be located at booth #401. To learn more, visit www.laerdal.com/us/learn/events/inacsl-2018/.

About Laerdal

Laerdal Medical is dedicated to the mission of helping save lives through the advancement of simulation-based training in the fields of resuscitation, patient care, and emergency care training. Laerdal products and programs are used by educational institutions, hospitals, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and military around the world. For more information, visit www.laerdal.com.

Press Contact

Danica McDonough, Media Relations

Email: danica.mcdonough@laerdal.com

Telephone: (845) 297-7770

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bringing-valuable-simulation-updates-to-canada--laerdal-medical-attending-first-inacsl-conference-held-outside-of-us-300659918.html

SOURCE Laerdal Medical

Related Links

http://www.laerdal.com

