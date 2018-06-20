Bringing Your Greatest Fears to Life with the Return of Horror Made Here: A Festival of Frights

The Neibolt House maze from New Line Cinema's record-breaking 2017 film IT will return to Horror Made Here, where guests will experience the full wrath of Pennywise. This year's reimagined maze will feature new scares and surprises with every twist and turn. Those daring enough to step into the Neibolt House must remember that "It knows what scares you" and beware of Pennywise, who may be lurking in the dark just around the corner.

From DC, fans will experience the iconic and unhinged characters from Batman: Arkham Asylum as the infamous Gotham City institution for the criminally insane is constructed, for the first time ever, on the Warner Bros. backlot. In this brand-new maze, guests must first face their judge, The Joker, who will decide their fate, leading to encounters with his fellow DC Super-Villains – including Harley Quinn, Scarecrow, and Two-Face, among others – as visitors are driven to the brink of madness while navigating the gruesome asylum.

"We're not just a scare factory or a haunted house – as the creator of legendary horror films, what better way to celebrate Halloween than with a party on the Warner Bros. backlot? We're thrilled to welcome guests who are ready to brave their deepest nightmares," said Gary Soloff, Director of Marketing, WBSTH. "Due to the overwhelming demand from last year's event, we've extended our nights and hours and made this year's festival, night tour, and mazes bigger, better, and scarier, so our guests can expect more pulse-pounding terror than ever before."

Horror Made Here has been extended from six to 13 nights starting October 5, 2018, with more mazes and details to be announced this summer. Tickets go on sale beginning August 1, starting from $59 per person at horrormadehere.com. This year introduces the "VIP Fright Pass" to accommodate those looking to jump to the front of the line for each attraction and night tour, as well as providing free priority parking and two complimentary beverages.

About Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood gets you closer to the entertainment you love. As a recipient of Trip Advisor's Travelers' Choice Awards and recognized as one of the Top 25 Attractions in the United States, the Studio Tour gives guests a revealing look behind the camera at how Hollywood magic is made. From Friends and The Big Bang Theory to Harry Potter and Wonder Woman, fans get to see the real sets and soundstages where the greatest names in entertainment made history as they touch, tour and explore the iconic 110-acre studio lot.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is open daily from 8:30AM to 4:00PM, with tours departing every 30 minutes and extended hours offered during the summer, spring break and winter holiday seasons. Advanced bookings are strongly recommended, and children eight years or older are welcome. For the best value, book your tickets online at www.wbstudiotour.com or by calling 818-977-TOUR (8687).

Horror Made Here: A Festival of Frights is a special ticketed event, held on October 5-6, October 11-13, October 18-21 and October 25-28, open from 7PM to 1AM. The event ticket includes access to the festival, all scare mazes and the night tour. Visit horrormadehere.com for more information.

