Brington Investment Limited Year-end Investment Outlook 2023

CENTRAL, Hong Kong, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Around 2023, the US stock market saw many mini-cycles, with the S&P 500 index showing varied performance. From January to July, the index's total return increased by 20.65%. By the end of October, however, it had lost over half of its gains, momentarily approaching the economic correction zone with a 10% loss from July highs. Stocks rose in November, nearly matching the S&P 500's July peak.

"The S&P 500 remained within the range of 4200 to 4600 for a significant portion of 2023," says Kieran McNamara, financial assets manager at Brington Investment Limited. McNamara went on to say that November's increase indicated that investors had reached a tipping point. Markets are anticipating future actions by the Federal Reserve System, which has raised the federal funds target rate eleven times between March 2022 and July 2023. Investors are also keeping an eye on the speed of consumer spending, which is critical for long-term economic development because higher interest rates tend to weaken the economy.

To offset this, Fed policymakers may keep interest rates high. Although inflation has been declining, it remains above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. The US economy has shown resiliency, increasing at an annualized pace of 2% in the first and second quarters of 2023 before picking up to a 4.9% annualized expansion in the third quarter. The economy's stability, backed up by strong and resilient trends, has played a vital role in keeping it on pace. Profits for corporations increased in the third quarter, which is good news. McNamara claimed that revenue expectations will rise modestly in the future.

