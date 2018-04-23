Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion

Sterling Moore joins Brinker Capital as a Regional Director responsible for new business development and client service for the PacWest territory including, northern California , Oregon , Washington , and Alaska . Prior to joining the company, Moore was a Vice President at MassMutual Pacific, Regional Vice President at Global Atlantic, and Divisional Sales Director and Regional Vice President at Invesco/Van Kampen Investments. Moore brings more than 20 years of sales experience to the company.



and , has taken on a more active role in providing value-added sales support and training as a speaker for The Center for Outcomes, an educational program powered by Brinker Capital to help advisors employ the value of behavioral alpha across all aspects of their work. Avery Cook , CIMA , is an internal replacement for the Retirement Plan Services Regional Director role. Cook is a seasoned professional at Brinker Capital and brings a depth of experience from the product, performance and reconciliation, pricing, client service, and operations departments. His appointment reaffirms Brinker Capital's commitment to its retirement plan services business. Cook has over 21 years of experience in the financial services industry.

"The combined sales experience of Sterling, Matt, Tom, and Avery, as well as their extensive knowledge of the industry, will be paramount in our focus of providing better outcomes to our financial advisors and investors and the expansion of the Brinker Capital brand," said Kelly.

About Brinker Capital

Brinker Capital is a privately held investment management firm with $21.9 billion in assets under management (as of March 31, 2018). For 30 years, Brinker Capital's purpose has been to deliver an institutional multi-asset class investment experience to individual clients. Brinker Capital's highly strategic, disciplined approach has provided investors the potential to achieve their long-term goals while controlling risk. With a focus on wealth creation and management, Brinker Capital serves financial advisors and their clients by providing high-quality investment manager due diligence, asset allocation, portfolio construction, and client communication services. Brinker Capital, Inc. is a registered investment advisor.

