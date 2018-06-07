Brinker Capital Appoints Chief Investment Officer

In his new role, Raupp will maintain oversight of Brinker Capital's asset allocation, strategy selection, and portfolio construction, in addition to leading the investment team. Raupp will keep his position as Chair of Brinker Capital's Investment Committee and as a member of the company's Asset Allocation, Manager Research, and Executive Committees. Additionally, he will continue to co-manage Brinker Capital's flagship 23-year mutual fund program, Destinations, alongside Amy Magnotta, CFA, Senior Vice President and Head of Discretionary Portfolios, and Leigh Lowman, CFA, Investment Manager.

"Jeff is an extremely accomplished investment professional," said Noreen D. Beaman, Chief Executive Officer at Brinker Capital. "His investment expertise and deep knowledge of working with Brinker Capital's advisors have made a significant contribution to our success. I'm confident this opportunity will enable Jeff to further impact the company's growth and commitment to helping our advisors and clients achieve better outcomes."

Raupp joined Brinker Capital in 1996 as an operations manager and has been a portfolio manager for Destinations since 2001. Prior to joining Brinker Capital, Raupp was an electronic engineer and project manager for an electronics firm. He also served as an officer in the United States Army.

"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to continue to elevate Brinker Capital's investment offerings," said Raupp. "Financial markets are constantly changing and advisors and investors need a partner that can help them achieve their goals. I think the team we've built at Brinker Capital is well-suited to fill that role, and I look forward to continuing our positive momentum."

Raupp received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Delaware and his Master of Business Administration in Finance from Villanova University. Additionally, he's certified in Lean Six Sigma through Villanova University and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

About Brinker Capital

Brinker Capital is a privately held investment management company with $21.9 billion in assets under management (as of March 31, 2018). For 30 years, Brinker Capital's purpose has been to deliver an institutional multi-asset class investment experience to individual clients. Brinker Capital's highly strategic, disciplined approach has provided investors the potential to achieve their long-term goals while controlling risk. With a focus on wealth creation and management, Brinker Capital serves financial advisors and their clients by providing high-quality investment manager due diligence, asset allocation, portfolio construction, and client communication services. Brinker Capital, Inc. is a registered investment advisor.

