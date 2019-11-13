Brinker Capital Enhances Technology Offering through Partnership with Advisor Innovation Labs

One Wealth Life was developed in collaboration with A.I. Labs to provide a more user-centric, responsive, and valuable resource to advisors and their clients. The newly integrated technology enables investors to connect outside accounts, securely upload and access documents, and view personalized reports, anytime, from anywhere.

"In creating One Wealth Life, Brinker Capital emphasizes our commitment to enhancing systems of engagement and providing advisors and investors with a more holistic view of their asset portfolio to help inform investment decisions and drive better outcomes," said Brendan McConnell, Chief Operating Officer at Brinker Capital.

Brinker Capital is focused on enhancing the client-advisor experience and the new dashboard seamlessly integrates with leading technologies such as AdvisorStream, Asset-Map, Envestnet MoneyGuide, Redtail Technology, and many others.

"Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google have shaped both advisors' and clients' expectations of what they want and need from their fintech platform," explains Michael Zebrowski, Founder and CEO, A.I. Labs. "Brinker Capital not only listened to their needs but implemented a similarly dynamic platform that can easily evolve with their users."

"We are exceedingly proud to be associated with Brinker Capital, A.I. Labs, and the technology solutions that enable financial professionals to deliver an unparalleled engagement experience," shared H. Adam Holt, Founder and CEO of Asset-Map. "By creating an accessible platform for advisors and their clients, One Wealth Life brings together the best parts of all of us which is what many in the field have been asking for."

About Brinker Capital

Brinker Capital is a privately-held investment management company with $23.9 billion in assets under management (as of September 30, 2019). For over 30 years, Brinker Capital's purpose has been to deliver an institutional multi-asset class investment experience to individual clients. Brinker Capital's highly strategic, disciplined approach has provided investors the potential to achieve their long-term goals while controlling risk. With a focus on wealth creation and management, Brinker Capital serves financial advisors and their clients by providing high-quality investment manager due diligence, asset allocation, portfolio construction, and client communication services. Brinker Capital, Inc., is a registered investment advisor.

Learn more at BrinkerCapital.com and twitter.com/BrinkerCapital .

About Advisor Innovation Labs

Advisor Innovation Labs builds fintech platforms that enhance the client-advisor relationship, and result in double-digit gains in advisor efficiency. By bringing hundreds of integrations together into a single portal, optimizing their interactions with one another, and making them work together, A.I. Labs delivers a system of engagement that offers an unparalleled user experience. Based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, A.I. Labs currently aggregates over $50 billion in assets, while increasing enterprise and advisor capacity to service clients, and vastly improve user satisfaction. Learn more at AdvisorInnovationLabs.com and twitter.com/AdvisorLabs

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map believes everyone deserves to understand their finances to make better decisions about what matters most. Founded by financial advisor H. Adam Holt in 2008, Asset-Map combines design thinking and personal finance to produce graphically-rich Asset-Maps that display a client's complete financial picture with clarity. Using Asset-Map with a client is proven to strengthen the advisor/client relationship, drive compliance, increase engagement, uncover opportunities and ultimately improve planning for the future.

For more information about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com or connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asset-map/ and Twitter: @asset_map

Contact:

Michele Steinmetz

msteinmetz@brinkercapital.com

610-407-8358

SOURCE Brinker Capital

