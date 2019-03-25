Brinker Capital Ranks 10th in Barron's 2018 Best Fund Families

BERWYN, Pa., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker Capital, a dedicated investment management company focused on multi-asset class investing, today announced that its Destinations Funds were ranked tenth in the "Barron's Best Fund Families of 2018." The Destinations Funds, which launched as a series of 10 multi-manager mutual funds in March 2017, placed in the top 10 on the list in its first year of eligibility. The award overall is out of 57 fund families for actively managed funds for the one-year period ending December 31, 2018.

"We're honored to be listed among some of the best fund providers in the industry," said Jeff Raupp, CFA, Chief Investment Officer at Brinker Capital. "The Destinations Funds are the building blocks from which our portfolios are built and embody the core competencies of our asset allocation and manager selection approach."

The 10 funds which make up the Destinations multi-asset class portfolios, include: Destinations Large Cap Equity Fund, Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund, Destinations Equity Income Fund, Destinations International Equity Fund, Destinations Core Fixed Income Fund, Destinations Low Duration Fixed Income Fund, Destinations Municipal Fixed Income Fund, Destinations Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund, Destinations Multi Strategy Alternatives Fund, and Destinations Real Assets Fund.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

An investment in the Funds are subject to risks, and investors could lose money on their investment. Outcomes depend on the skill of the sub-advisers and adviser and the allocation of assets amongst them, as well as market fluctuations and industry/ economic trends, etc. There can be no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call 877-771-7979. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Destinations Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

About Brinker Capital

Brinker Capital is a privately-held investment management company with $20.9 billion in assets under management (as of December 31, 2018). For over 30 years, Brinker Capital's purpose has been to deliver an institutional multi-asset class investment experience to individual clients. Brinker Capital's highly strategic, disciplined approach has provided investors the potential to achieve their long-term goals. With a focus on wealth creation and management, Brinker Capital serves financial advisors and their clients by providing high-quality investment manager due diligence, asset allocation, portfolio construction, and client communication services. Brinker Capital, Inc. is a registered investment advisor.

Learn more at BrinkerCapital.com and twitter.com/BrinkerCapital.

How Barron's Ranks the Fund Families

"Barron's Fund Family Ranking: The Best Active Shops", March 11, 2019.

For more than two decades, Barron's has ranked fund families annually to gauge how firms stack up, based on relative one-year performance across a range of categories. To be included in the ranking, a firm must have at least three funds in the general equity category, one world equity, one mixed equity (such as a balanced or target-date fund), two taxable bond funds, and one national tax-exempt bond fund.

All mutual and exchange-traded funds are required to report their returns (to regulators as well as in advertising and marketing material) after fees are deducted, to better reflect what investors would actually experience. But our aim is to measure manager skill, independent of expenses beyond annual management fees. That's why we calculate returns before any 12b-1 fees are deducted. Similarly, fund loads, or sales charges, aren't included in our calculation of returns.

Each fund's performance is measured against all of the other funds in its Lipper category, with a percentile ranking of 100 being the highest and one the lowest. This result is then weighted by asset size, relative to the fund family's other assets in its general classification. If a family's biggest funds do well, that boosts its overall ranking; poor performance in its biggest funds hurts a firm's ranking.



We have historically excluded single-sector and country equity funds, but those are now factored into the rankings as general equity. We exclude all passive index funds, including pure index, enhanced index, and index-based, but include actively managed ETFs and so-called smart-beta ETFs, which are passively managed but created from active strategies.

Finally, the score is multiplied by the weighting of its general classification, as determined by the entire Lipper universe of funds. The category weightings for the one-year results in 2018 were general equity, 34.8%; mixed asset, 21.3%; world equity, 17.1%; taxable bond, 22.4%; and tax-exempt bond, 4.4%.

The category weightings for the five-year results were general equity, 35.9%; mixed asset, 19.7%; world equity, 17.3%; taxable bond, 22.5%; and tax-exempt bond, 4.5%. For the 10-year list, they were general equity, 37.1%; mixed asset, 20%; world equity, 16.7%; taxable bond, 21.2%; and tax-exempt bond, 4.9%.

The scoring: Say a fund in the general U.S. equity category has $500 million in assets, accounting for half of the firm's assets in that category, and its performance lands it in the 75th percentile for the category. The first calculation would be 75 times 0.5, which comes to 37.5. That score is then multiplied by 34.8%, general equity's overall weighting in Lipper's universe. So it would be 37.5 times 0.348, which equals 13.05. Similar calculations are done for each fund in our study. Then the numbers are added for each category and overall. The shop with the highest total score wins. The same process is repeated to determine the five- and 10-year rankings.

