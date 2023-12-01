Brinker International Appoints New President of Maggiano's Little Italy

News provided by

Maggiano's Little Italy

01 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Seasoned Food & Beverage Executive to join Brinker International as President and SVP

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced the appointment of industry leader Dominique Bertolone to the position of President, Maggiano's Little Italy, and SVP, Brinker International. In this role, he will lead and grow the beloved Maggiano's brand and serve as a member of Brinker's Executive Leadership Team.

Continue Reading
Brinker International appoints Dominique Bertolone as new President of Maggiano’s Little Italy.
Brinker International appoints Dominique Bertolone as new President of Maggiano’s Little Italy.

Bertolone is a seasoned food and beverage executive with over 20 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage Strategy and Development at MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas, where he oversaw strategy development and execution around the company's vast portfolio of restaurants, bars, lounges and nightlife venues.

Bertolone leads with a people-first approach and has a deep passion and understanding of employee culture and engagement, which he believes inspires success in the business and Guest experience.

"Dominique is the perfect leader to usher in the next wave of Maggiano's growth," said Kevin Hochman, Brinker International President and CEO. "His experience leading all types of foodservice concepts has direct application to accelerating the three Maggiano's channels of dine-in, off premise and banquets, as well as developing the next generation of Maggiano's restaurants. He also has an impressive track record of leading employee engagement, developing one-of-a-kind Guest experiences, achieving operational excellence, and elevating brands."

Bertolone is originally from Monaco and speaks fluent Italian, French and English.

"The opportunity to helm the Maggiano's brand is an honor, and I can't wait to continue building on its incredible growth and potential," Bertolone said. "This role will allow me to blend my passions for amazing people, team culture, food, drinks, and Guest service standards – all rooted in my own Italian roots. I've heard incredible things about the Brinker team and culture and look forward to joining the team."

Bertolone also previously served as MGM Resorts Vice President of Food and Beverage Development. Before moving into corporate leadership, he worked at Bellagio Resort & Casino for 15 years, during which he became a respected thought leader and expert on restaurant operations and service standards. He served as the property's Director of Service, Executive Director of Food and Beverage, and Vice President of Food and Beverage. Before moving to Las Vegas and beginning his 20+ year career with MGM Resorts, he worked at the SBM Hospitality Group in Monaco, where he assumed different roles in several palaces and resorts such as Hotel de Paris, Monte Carlo Beach, Monte Carlo Golf Club and Palais Princier de Monaco.

About Brinker
Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies and home of Chili's® Grill & Bar, Maggiano's Little Italy® and a virtual brand: It's Just Wings®. Founded in 1975 in Dallas, Texas, we've ventured far from home, but stayed true to our roots. Brinker owns, operates or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 30 countries and two U.S. territories. Our passion is making people feel special, and we hope you feel that passion each time you visit one of our restaurants or invite us into your home through takeout or delivery. Learn more about Brinker and its brands at brinker.com.

About Maggiano's Little Italy
Maggiano's Little Italy specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano's menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano's 52 restaurants nationwide offer lunch and dinner as well as delivery, carryout services and banquet spaces for special occasions. Follow news about Maggiano's on FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube and Pinterest. For additional information, including the restaurant nearest you, please visit maggianos.com.

SOURCE Maggiano's Little Italy

Also from this source

Maggiano's Little Italy® Celebrates the Holidays with Festive Favorites for Thanksgiving

Maggiano's Little Italy® Celebrates the Holidays with Festive Favorites for Thanksgiving

Maggiano's Little Italy® has everyone set for the perfect dinner this Thanksgiving with delicious holiday dine-in and carryout offerings as well as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.