Brinker International, Inc. to Host First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has scheduled its earnings conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 to review first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings, which will be announced before the market opens on Oct. 30, 2019.

The live audio webcast can be accessed through Brinker's investor relations website at http://investors.brinker.com/events/event-details/q1-2020-brinker-international-earnings-conference-call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the website for two weeks after the event and via Thomson StreetEvents for their service subscribers.

ABOUT BRINKER

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, as of June 26, 2019, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,665 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,612 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

