Brinker International, Inc. To Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Call

Brinker International, Inc.

16:30 ET

DALLAS, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has scheduled its earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 to review third quarter fiscal 2018 earnings, which will be announced before the market opens on May 1, 2018.

The live audio webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Brinker's web site at http://investors.brinker.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=119205&p=irol-eventDetails&EventId=5269454A replay of the conference call will also be available on the company's web site for 30 days after the event and via Thomson StreetEvents for their service subscribers.

Brinker International owns, operates, franchises, or is involved in the ownership of restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy®.

 

