The live audio webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Brinker's web site at http://investors.brinker.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=119205&p=irol-eventDetails&EventId=5269454. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the company's web site for 30 days after the event and via Thomson StreetEvents for their service subscribers.

Brinker International owns, operates, franchises, or is involved in the ownership of restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy®.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brinker-international-inc-to-host-third-quarter-fiscal-2018-earnings-call-300635479.html

SOURCE Brinker International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.brinker.com

