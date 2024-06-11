Linker has helped shape Brinker's Brand Finance strategy for more than 20 years

DALLAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced the promotion of longtime Brinker team member Jeremy Linker to senior vice president of Brand Finance for the company's restaurant brands, Chili's® Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy®, effective June 27, 2024.

Brinker International Promotes Jeremy Linker to SVP, Brand Finance

Linker, who has been at Brinker for more than 20 years, has held various roles in the brand's accounting and finance departments, most recently as VP, Brand Finance and Construction. In that role, he implemented an exacting approach to the brand's pricing strategy and guided the reinvestment of funds to the restaurants to ensure they are well-maintained and inviting for Guests.

"We continue to make improvements to the Chili's guest and team member experience while driving sustainable profitable growth," said Brinker CEO and President Kevin Hochman. "Jeremy's promotion is a reflection of his strong financial and operational contributions to that progress."

He has influenced the business in numerous ways, including his leadership in ensuring his team provides insightful analytics to company leadership and develops accurate forecasts to help restaurant operators drive revenue and profits. Linker has been a key leader on several enterprise initiatives, including Chili's Core 4 team, which shapes Chili's menu and merchandising strategies.

"Being able to spend more than two decades at Brinker has given me the opportunity to grow in both my knowledge of the restaurant business and my excitement about the future of Brinker's brands," Linker said. "I've been able to spend time learning from and working with the people who have created and shaped our iconic brands, and I'm proud to be part of that leadership team moving forward."

Linker will report to Mika Ware, who will assume the role of executive vice president, Chief Financial Officer, also effective June 27.

About Brinker

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies and home of Chili's® Grill & Bar, Maggiano's Little Italy®, and the It's Just Wings® virtual brand. Founded in 1975 in Dallas, Texas, we've ventured far from home, but stayed true to our roots. Brinker owns, operates or franchises nearly 1,600 restaurants in the United States and 27 other countries and two U.S. territories. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and we hope you feel that passion each time you visit one of our restaurants or invite us into your home through takeout or delivery. Learn more about Brinker and its brands at brinker.com .

SOURCE Brinker International Payroll Company, L.P.