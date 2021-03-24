Brinker International's Virtual Brand, It's Just Wings, Integrates With Google To Offer New Pickup Option

"We're dedicated to continuously improving the digital Guest experience, and It's Just Wings has been a no-frills, virtual-only concept from the beginning with value, ease and convenience in mind to meet Guests' needs," said Wade Allen, senior vice president of innovation at Brinker. "Our investment in technology and integration with Google gives our Guests a new experience that allows them to control when and where they place an order and how they decide to pay, including contactless payment."

How it works

Search – Guests can simply search for "It's Just Wings near me" on Google Search or Google Maps and they will be presented with an option to order pickup from a nearby restaurant (where available). Select – After choosing from a full menu offering smoked, bone-in and boneless wings, 11 sauces, curly fries and fried OREOs®, Guests will have the option to securely pay online with Google Pay. Savor – Once the order is placed, Guests can pick up their order at a Chili's® Grill & Bar, where It's Just Wings was created, and enjoy their killer wings at stupid prices.

"We pride ourselves on providing Guests with a frictionless experience – from the moment they begin placing an order to the moment they're greeted by our Team Members to pick up their order – and this integration with Google's platforms further accelerates our ability to meet Guests where they are and provide them with the ease and convenience they seek in today's environment where safety is the priority – and the parking lot continues to be the dining room," Allen continued.

For more information or to begin your It's Just Wings order with Google today, visit www.itsjustwings.com.

About It's Just Wings®

It's Just Wings is a no-frills, virtual brand that operates out of more than 1,000 kitchens of Brinker International, Inc.'s (NYSE: EAT) restaurant concepts Chili's® Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy®. We offer three types of killer wings – smoked, bone-in and boneless – at stupid prices and unique, out-of-this-world sauces that make your taste buds tingle. No forks, no knives, no napkins – It's Just Wings, but we do throw in free curly fries and ranch with every wings order. Find more information, or order for delivery or pickup, at www.itsjustwings.com, and follow us on Instagram @itsjustwingsofficial or like us on Facebook @itsjustwings.

