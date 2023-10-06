Brinks Commercial Expands Product Line at Lowe's: Elevating Door Security Solutions Nationwide

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinks Commercial, a renowned leader in security solutions, has expanded its product offerings at Lowe's, bringing an enhanced suite of door security solutions to more than 350 Lowe's stores across the nation. The expansion includes the full suite of Brinks Commercial door hardware products, from enhancing security to ensuring smooth door functionality, turning Lowe's into a one-stop solution for outfitting any door. Brinks Commercial Products are manufactured by Hampton Products.

Recognized for its commitment to innovation, quality and reliability, the expanded Brinks Commercial line-up at Lowe's includes door closers, locksets, exit device and complementary accessories. This collection is tailored to meet the requirements of a wide array of commercial establishments from office buildings, healthcare facilities, multi-family housing, as well as residential spaces looking for commercial-grade security options.

With 35 products in the expansion, customers have the flexibility to choose from a variety of door security solutions. From fire-rated ball bearing door hinges to an array of push/pull plates, the selection caters to different aesthetic preferences and functional requirements.

"We are excited to bring Brinks Commercial renowned door security solutions to even more customers through our expanded partnership with Lowe's," said Greg Gluchowski, CEO of Hampton Products International, the manufacturer behind Brinks Commercial. "This expansion represents our commitment to offering a comprehensive range of products that not only enhance security but also simplify the installation process for professionals."

The expansion also includes two flagship Brinks Commercial Products:

Heavy Duty All-in-One Door Closer: The Heavy-Duty All-in-One Door Closer, equipped with a patented universal mounting plate, stands out as a highlight. This door closer is a favorite among professionals for its retrofit capability. The mounting plate is pre-drilled with hole patterns that match most door closers in the market. Replacing an old or broken closer has never been easier, requiring less drilling and minimizing impact on costly or fire-rated doors. Industrial Duty Exit Device: ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 and ADA compliant, the exit device is ideal for multifamily housing, healthcare facilities, and commercial real estate. The exit device offers hassle-free installation on both sides of the door, providing optimal security and convenience. This package comes turnkey with everything needed to needed to install and use, including the rim cylinder and a small steel pull plate. An optional pull plate for the opposing side of the door is available for purchase. A passage and storeroom lever trim will also be available for purchase later this year.

"With our versatile product lineup at Lowe's, we're empowering customers to make informed choices about their door security needs," said Gluchowski. "And, we'll continue to develop new products so that pros and DIYers alike will find the solutions they need to safeguard their spaces."

To learn more, visit the Brinks Commercial section at your nearest Lowe's store or visit the Lowe's website at www.lowes.com.

About Brinks Commercial

Brinks Commercial is a leading provider of innovative security solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of commercial spaces. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Brinks Commercial offers a wide range of door security products that combine advanced technology with user-friendly features. For more information, please visit https://brinkscommercial.com/

About Hampton Products

Hampton Products is a leading U.S. provider of both residential and commercial security and door hardware, builder's hardware, cargo management, and portable security products. Founded in 1973, Hampton Products provides industry-leading customer service and retail metrics. Hampton Products are available in major retail stores in North America under the Array, Brinks, Keeper, Universal Hardware and Wright Products brands. For more information, please visit https://www.hamptonproducts.com/.

