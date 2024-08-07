Brinks Home™ Announces Streamlined Customer Service with Cresta

Home Security Provider Achieves 92% First-Call Resolution, Improved NPS, and More

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinks Home , one of North America's leading home security and alarm monitoring companies, is excited to announce early success in its partnership with Cresta , the end-to-end generative AI platform for contact centers. Through integrating Cresta tools across its various contact center solutions, Brinks Home is seeing reduced calls driven by reductions in transfers, 92% first-call resolution (FCR), improved Net Promoter Score (NPS), and early improvements in lead-to-sale conversions.

Cresta is arming Brinks Home with proactive knowledge about why customers are calling, and which behaviors have the biggest impact. As a result, Brinks Home has increased its NPS by 30 points and radicallyimproved FCR, having gone from transferring 30% of its calls to a best-in-class 8%. With the vast majority of calls being resolved on the first attempt, this score showcases a substantial enhancement in customer service efficiency.

"Embracing Cresta was a strategic decision to revolutionize both customer engagement and agent efficiency," said Philip Kolterman, senior VP of digital transformation and IT at Brinks Home. "We've seen firsthand how Cresta can serve our digital transformation, paving the way for enhanced experiences and unparalleled growth. In addition to gaining transformative insights into customer behavior, we are also able to ensure consistency across our organization and with our agents through real-time coaching, reinforcement of processes, metrics, and more."

Leveraging AI-driven Cresta coaching plans and auto-generated Q&A responses, Brinks Home has achieved a 50% reduction in costs, saving weekly managerial hours and replenishing critical time for them to focus on strategic initiatives.

Additionally, after-call tasks have drastically decreased, saving more than 600 hours of typing time due to auto notetaking powered by Cresta. This technology quickly identifies trends within those transcripts to more easily identify what might drive abnormal activity and how to approach unique customer behaviors.

"Companies adopting cloud technologies have reaped the benefits of recent advancements in generative AI and large language models (LLMs), but we recognize that fully transitioning to the cloud can be intricate and time-consuming, particularly for larger, more established organizations," said Tim Shi, CTO and co-founder of Cresta. "We are thrilled to be a part of the digital transformation at Brinks Home."

Through further workflow integration on Brinks Home platforms, additional improvements across customer support and care, as well as agent tools, will continue to develop.

For more information about Brinks Home, visit https://brinkshome.com .

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

Media Contact:

Bolt Public Relations

919-985-6427

[email protected]

SOURCE BH Security LLC