Brinks Home™ Celebrates Milestone Achievement with Virtual Tech Program

DALLAS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinks Home , one of North America's leading home security and alarm monitoring companies, announces today the noteworthy success of its Virtual Tech program, an innovative initiative designed to enhance customer service while optimizing operational efficiency. The program, which recently completed more than 10,000 successful jobs, leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver expedited service to customers, significantly reducing the need for onsite technician visits.

Spearheaded by Brinks Home Senior Vice President of Field Operations Jonah Serie, the program officially launched in January 2023 with a team of nine experienced technicians drawn from various regions across the country. The program harnesses the power of TechSee, an advanced app that enables remote troubleshooting of customers' security systems. Through this app, technicians can visually assess issues using the customer's camera, streamlining the diagnostic process and expediting resolution.

"Our aim with the Virtual Tech program was twofold: to minimize unnecessary truck rolls and to provide our customers with faster, more efficient service," said Serie. "We handpicked technicians with diverse technical expertise and customer-facing skills to ensure a seamless transition to this innovative approach."

Since its inception, the Virtual Tech program has exceeded expectations, completing more than 7,000 jobs in 2023 alone and handling a wide array of service requests, including add-ons, moves, break fixes, and certain installations. Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the speed and effectiveness of the virtual troubleshooting process. The program's efficiency is underscored by its ability to close service tickets twice as fast as traditional field technician visits, providing customers with a superior experience and significant time savings.

"To date, the program has revolutionized our service delivery and generated substantial cost savings, exceeding $3 million within its first year," Serie added.

As Brinks Home continues to innovate and expand its service offerings, the company remains committed to delivering exceptional value, efficiency, and peace of mind to its customers. Through a relentless pursuit of excellence, Brinks Home strives to enhance every aspect of its services, ensuring that customers receive unparalleled support, streamlined solutions, and the utmost assurance in their home security needs.

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

