Brinks Home™ Introduces Vacation Watch and Package Detection

Advanced security firmware allows homeowners to easily protect their homes and deliveries while away for extended periods

DALLAS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinks Home , one of North America's leading home security and alarm monitoring companies, announces today two new firmware features, Vacation Watch and Package Detection, to ensure peace of mind for homeowners while they are away. Vacation Watch allows homeowners to seamlessly create temporary Escalated Events rules via the Brinks Home website or mobile app to automatically enable recording while away. Similarly, Package Detection ensures homeowners are the first to know when a package is delivered.

With Vacation Watch and Package Detection, customers can experience additional video monitoring control, making it easy to customize a surveillance schedule. Amplifying user experience, Vacation Watch enables automatic video monitoring at the time of departure and pauses recording upon arrival, sharing alerts via a push notification, text, and/or email the instant a significant event occurs. In addition to notifying customers when a package is delivered, Package Detection will notify customers when a package is retrieved with a video clip to show the customer who has retrieved it.

"With our commitment to protecting and meeting the needs of our customers, the new Vacation Watch and Package Protection features are an incredible addition to our advanced security monitoring offerings," said Jonah Serie, Brinks Home Senior Vice President of Field Operations. "We're proud to present more innovative solutions to home security, and are humbled at the opportunity to improve homeowners' safety and grant peace of mind to customers nationwide."

Available now via the Brinks Home website and Brinks Home Mobile App, Vacation Watch and Package Detection features can be easily maintained and turned on in the settings. For more information about Brinks Home and the Vacation Watch and Package Detection features, please visit https://brinkshome.com .

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

