Brinks Home™ Launches BHX™ -- A Bold New Platform Set to Shake Up Direct-to-Home Sales

The launch of BHX marks a major step forward in Brinks Home's direct sales strategy — aligning modern recruiting methods, data-driven performance systems, and a high-energy sales culture under one scalable platform. Backed by the Brinks Home brand, BHX creates new pathways for sales reps to build wealth, independence, and leadership in one of the fastest-growing channels in the smart home security industry.

"Launching BHX is more than a new look; it's about building a platform where driven people can thrive," said Rob Gist, Vice President of Field Sales at Brinks Home. "We've designed BHX to serve our sales reps with the same excellence we deliver to our customers — giving them the tools, training, and support they need to grow their business, their income, and their careers."

With BHX, Brinks Home is expanding into new markets and modernizing how field sales operates — removing traditional barriers like territorial limits and legacy structures that have long capped growth. The program unites sales and operations under one seamless experience, enabling faster onboarding, stronger performance tracking, and more efficient customer delivery.

Sales representatives benefit from competitive weekly pay, milestone incentives, and, unlike the competition, a lifetime revenue share program that allows them to own a piece of every account they create. This structure rewards immediate success while building long-term wealth and financial independence — a true differentiator in the industry.

"Our field sales channel has always been an important part of our growth strategy, and with BHX we see the clearest path to scale for the future," said William Niles, Chief Executive Officer at Brinks Home. "BHX reflects our commitment to investing in people, empowering them to expand into new markets, and giving them products and a brand they can stand behind with pride."

Brinks Home emphasized that BHX is more than a recruiting brand — it's an extension of the Brinks Home Experience, the company's commitment to excellence, service, and integrity in every customer and representative interaction. Central to that experience is the new BHX Built mobile app, designed to empower representatives with the tools and resources they need to succeed from anywhere. BHX reps sell best-in-class security products, backed by a service organization built to help them excel. The BHX Built mobile app will be available for download starting Monday, Nov. 3.

For more information about Brinks Home, BHX program, and the BHX Built mobile app, visit https://bhxbuilt.com .

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest smart home security companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

Media Contact:

Bolt Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Brinks Home