Brinks Home™ Named a 2024 Best Place to Work

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinks Home , one of North America's leading home security and alarm monitoring companies, was recently recognized as a top place to work in North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal. The publication's 22nd annual Best Places to Work Awards recognize local employers that create positive, challenging and rewarding workplaces, with rankings based on confidential surveys of employees that measure success in team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication and more, with only the top-scoring companies in the region earning the coveted title.

As part of the ranking process, more than 13,000 North Texas employees shared their insights on why their workplace is one of the best. From those surveys, 103 companies within the region, including Brinks Home, were ranked among the Best Places to Work.

"Being recognized as a top place to work by the Dallas Business Journal is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication and innovative spirit," said Dinesh Kalwani, senior vice president and chief people officer at Brinks Home. "We are committed to fostering a culture where every individual can thrive, and this accolade reflects our ongoing efforts to transform the home security landscape while creating an exceptional work environment. Thank you to our incredible employees for making this achievement possible."

For consideration, companies that participate in the Best Places to Work program must see a large percentage of their employee base complete an online survey prepared and managed by Quantum Workplace. Honorees on the list are divided into five categories based on total number of employees, ranging from 10-24 to 500 or more.

In protecting what matters most for customers, Brinks Home seeks to ensure that its team members feel as valued and supported as its customer base. Brinks Home offers a range of premium benefits and development opportunities to help team members succeed.

The full rankings of the recognized companies will be released later this year, as well as a November special edition of Dallas Business Journal featuring the Best Places to Work. The Brinks Home team will receive official recognition at a special award ceremony in October.

