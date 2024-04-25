BrinxTV and Pro League Network Present "Car in a Bar": Carjitsu Championship with MMA Legends Randy Couture and Mark Coleman

Witness "The Fight of the Century'' with the epic clash of two Jiu-Jitsu masters inside a car, in a bar, in a house on April 27 at 7:30pm ET on Brinx.TV.

ATLANTA , April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In what promises to be an unparalleled spectacle, BrinxTV and Pro League Network (PLN) are proud to announce "The Fight of The Century" – an electrifying CarJitsu Championship showdown dubbed Car in a Bar. Scheduled to take place at the BrinxTV headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia on April 27 at 7:30pm ET, this groundbreaking event will be broadcast exclusively on Brinx.TV.

MMA Legends Randy Couture and Mark Coleman host "Car in a Bar": Carjitsu Championship Post this Pro League Network

Following the unprecedented success of last month's Carjitsu Championship Live event, which garnered over 30 million views, BrinxTV and PLN are raising the stakes even higher with this one-of-a-kind showdown. While the world eagerly anticipates the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson in July, "The Fight of The Century'' offers a fresh and innovative approach to combat sports.

Set to unfold inside an everyday sedan, amidst the confines of a bar within a house, two formidable Jiu-Jitsu masters – CJay "Groundshark'' Hunter and Kyron "Carshark" Bowen – will clash in a battle for supremacy. Guiding viewers through the action will be none other than MMA Hall of Famers Randy Couture and Mark Coleman, along with the always entertaining JT Tilley, will add an extra layer of excitement to the match.

John Brenkus, the visionary founder of BrinxTV and a six-time Emmy award-winning creator of "Sport Science," sees Carjitsu and Car in a Bar as a pivotal moment for the burgeoning sport. "We have a perfect storm brewing," Brenkus explains. "It's Shark Week on Brinx.TV, with Ground Shark and Carshark poised to engage in a thrilling showdown inside a car, all while MMA icons Couture and Coleman provide expert commentary. Brinx.TV offers viewers the unique opportunity to bid, buy, and bet with Brinx Bux, unlocking discounts, free merch, and other exciting prizes."

Bill Yucatonis, Co-Founder of PLN, echoes Brenkus' enthusiasm, expressing confidence that "The Fight of The Century" will engage audiences worldwide. "Our last event captivated millions of viewers, and we fully expect this one to exceed even our wildest expectations," Yucatonis remarks. "It's an epic showdown that promises to redefine the boundaries of combat sports entertainment."

Don't miss out on this historic event – tune in to Brinx.TV on April 27 at 7:30pm ET to witness Car in a Bar and experience the thrill of CarJitsu Championship, and "The Fight of The Century."

For Media Inquires: [email protected]

About Brinx.TV

Brinx.TV, founded by six-time Emmy Award winner John Brenkus, is a pioneering sports and entertainment platform that combines high-quality production and a unique approach to engage fans across various sports and entertainment venues. For more information, visit www.brinx.tv.

SOURCE BrinxTV