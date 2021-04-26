Brinx.TV And The Draft Network Are Redefining Programming For Draft Week 2021 With Ground Breaking Interactivity And Launch Of Kill Cliff Million Dollar Sweepstakes

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinx.TV, the Ultimate Interactive Platform, and The Draft Network have teamed up to redefine the Draft this week by producing more than 12 hours of daily content leading up to and during the Draft. A wide variety of shows focusing on fantasy football, sports betting, team building, and much more are broadcasting all day, every day this week on Brinx.TV.

Brinx.TV is fresh off their groundbreaking Big Football Game programming that featured Ray Lewis, Trent Dilfer, Sage Steele, and Adrian Peterson providing second-screen commentary to the biggest game of the year. That broadcast had more than 60 million impressions and an average watch time of 50 minutes. These massive numbers were complemented by Brinx.TV giving away $1,000 for every minute of game time.

For the Draft, Brinx.TV and The Draft Network are raising the bar to new heights by launching the Kill Cliff Million Dollar Mega Stimmy Sweepstakes. Viewers who log on to Brinx.TV and create an account automatically get their first entry into the Kill Cliff Million Dollar Mega Stimmy Sweepstakes. Additional entries are achieved when buying Kill Cliff, the clean energy drink, at retail locations and uploading a picture of the receipt and cans to killcliff.com/million. Every can earns another entry.

In addition to the Million Dollar Mega Stimmy Sweepstakes, Brinx.TV and The Draft Network will be giving away and auctioning hundreds of other exclusive pieces of elite memorabilia including one-of-a-kind paintings, autographed trading cards, custom helmets, and much more. Interviews with the top draft picks, current players, and Hall of Famers will complement the unrivaled Draft analysis.

"Our partnership with The Draft Network solidifies our programming for the Draft with the best analysis and information, bar none," said Founder and CEO of Brinx.TV, John Brenkus. "Brinx.TV is where you go to win. We have the best original programming coupled with the most advanced and user-friendly interactive interface in the world. Customers will win prizes by participating in trivia questions, polls, predictive gaming, and peer-to-peer competitions."

Paige Dimakos, CEO of The Draft Network, added, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Brinx.TV to provide the best draft coverage, period. Our digital audience is poised to surpass the Neilsen ratings this year and deliver the best digital draft product, period. We are redefining content for the football fan and best of all, this is just the beginning."

Sponsors for Draft Week on Brinx.TV include: Kill Cliff, Panini, Underdog Fantasy, Odyssey Group, Ingles, Freeze Sleeve, Lemon Perfect, Mighty Swell Seltzer, Immunefresh.com and Sorinex.

Founded by 6-time Emmy award winner John Brenkus, Brinx.TV is the leader in creating unrivaled Watch Party experiences that include one-of-a-kind integration of predictive gaming, on-line shopping, social media curation and live or VOD content. Brinx.TV's programming and interactivity powered comes to life through its robust central hub that integrates an unlimited number of video and audio inputs into a best-in-class visual experience. By creating The Ultimate Virtual Party and community viewing experience for live events and VOD, Brinx.TV is redefining and disrupting the primary and second screen experience and providing advertisers a new way to reach a highly engaged audience.

SOURCE Brinx.TV