BrinxTV and The18 Strike Powerful Soccer Content Partnership

FLUSHING, N.Y. and BOULDER, Colo. , April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Brenkus, six-time Emmy Award winner, New York Times bestselling author and creator/host of ESPN's "Sport Science," announced a partnership between BrinxTV , the next generation of sports and entertainment, and The18.com , the largest and most popular U.S.-based soccer media company. This partnership taps into the fast growing community of soccer players, parents and fans in the U.S, and is poised to capitalize on soccer's continued explosive growth in the U.S. and beyond.

The18 is the authentic American voice in the global game of soccer. With an average of 20M+ engagements and 10M+ active users across platforms each month, The18.com has become the country's center for soccer news and entertainment. As part of the agreement, a selection of The18's popular soccer shows and content will be available across BrinxTV's platforms and channels, with new exclusive, original soccer content in development by The18 and BrinxTV for 2024.

John Brenkus, CEO of Brinx.TV, added, "I couldn't be more excited about this partnership with The18.com where our engaging content will come together with the most loyal soccer community to deliver a one of a kind experience for the consumer. This partnership is about more than just delivering content; it's about creating a unique, rewarding, and immersive environment where soccer brands and fans can connect more meaningfully than ever before."

Matt Jenkins, Chief Content Officer for The18.com , said, "John Brenkus is a legend in the sports world and what he has built with BrinxTV is raising the bar for how brands and fans connect and build communities. With the World Cup coming to North America in 2026, this partnership helps solidify us collectively as the premier place for brands to reach soccer fans. During the last men's World Cup, we saw more than 80 million engagements with our content, and we think that just scratches the surface of the potential audience growth when the U.S. will be a co-host in two years."

About BrinxTV

Brinx.TV ( www.Brinx.TV ) is breaking out of the abyss of FAST Channels and redefining a new category marrying brand and fans. BRINX (Broadcast Reach Integration Network Xchange) is a one-of-a-kind, next generation sports and entertainment platform. With world-class production and an unrivaled creative approach, Brinx.TV builds content, community, and commerce in a one-of-a-kind single-screen interface with the biggest personalities and brands in sports and entertainment. Signature properties include: The Goat Code (in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame), The NIL House (2+ million viewers), Marcellus Wiley's "Never Shut Up" (2.5m+ million viewers), in addition to being the Official free-To-PlayPlatform for EGF (NCAA eSports), Pro League Network (featuring Kevin Garnett's Str33t) and The American Flag Football League, among others.

About The18

The18 is the largest and most popular soccer media company based in the United States. In addition to covering the world of soccer news, entertainment and videos, The18 offers a slate of original series and editorial content that offer authentic ways for brands to engage with the soccer community, including popular shows "Tea Time," "Fanáticos Locos, "Flavors of Football," "UP: Uplifting Stories from the Pitch," and more. The company has blue chip brand partners like the National Peanut Board, McDonald's, adidas, 1800 Tequila, and many more, with campaign case studies to demonstrate our ability to drive results. The company also runs a bilingual soccer platform, The18Fútbol , aimed at Latin fans in the U.S. and beyond.

