BRINX.TV BREAKS THE INTERNET AND BENDS THE UNIVERSE WITH THE HULETT BROTHERS

ATLANTA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinx.TV teamed up with viral sensations The Hulett Brothers to pull off a groundbreaking live trick shot broadcast that lasted nearly 8.5 hours. After more than 500 attempts, the Hulett Brothers nailed what is now cemented as one of the greatest trick shots ever: The Hulet Hook-A-Roo. Two styrofoam planes connected midair and came to rest directly in the middle of a tiny four-foot runway.

The live broadcast originating on BrinxTV streamed to over a dozen different platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook and Twitch, racking up an astounding 133 million impressions with an average watch time on the BrinxTV Live channel of over 73 minutes.

John Brenkus, CEO of BrinxTV said, "It was a thrill to make history with the The Hulett Brothers and their rabid fan base. If there was ever a question whether a massive social following could be transferred to a new platform like ours, the answer is a resounding 'yes!'. The traffic we got every time The Hulett Brothers went live on their social platforms was astounding. At one point, the traffic crashed our servers and bent the universe of organic brand integration."

Sponsors included Daymond John's Once Upon A Coconut and Purple Mattress. Rob Vaka, Chief Revenue Officer for BrinxTV said, "Brands want authentic and organic storytelling around their brands, with content that is super sticky. When you mix the energy of Brenkus with the The Hulett Brothers for an 8 ½ hour live broadcast, anyone can see why we are The Kingdom of Awesomeness connecting brands and fans."

Daniel Hulett added, "There's no other platform in the world like BrinxTV. The ability for users to bid, buy and bet with Brinx Bux is such a game changer for our audience. My phone was blowing up all day long!"

David Hulet said, "When we finally nailed the Hook-A-Roo, the rush of adrenaline was insane. Daniel and I are so grateful to be able to do trick shots for a living and we look forward to many more Trick Shot Tuesday's on BrinxTV."

About Brinx.TV: Founded by 6-time Emmy Award winner John Brenkus, Brinx.TV is a pioneering sports and entertainment platform that combines high-quality production with unique fan engagement. As the "rewardiest" FAST Channel & Influencer Network, Brinx.TV connects brands with fans across various sports and entertainment venues.

