Brinx.TV Named Title Sponsor for 2024-2025 World Downhill Skateboarding Championship, Introducing The Brinx Cup

LONDON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinx.TV, the official "free-to-play" partner of the World Downhill Skateboarding Championship (WDSC), is set to become the title sponsor for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Brinx.TV, a popular US-based platform featuring fringe sports and entertainment, delivers high-quality live broadcasts, original programming, and on-demand videos with engaging content, all centered around its unique betting interface. This commercial partnership is poised to elevate downhill skateboarding, with prize money being introduced at all events in 2025.

For the remainder of 2024 and the entirety of the 2025 season, the tour will be renamed the "Brinx World Downhill Skateboarding Championship." Additionally, the Brinx Cup will be awarded to a rider at the end of each season, further enhancing the WDSC. Further details will be revealed in the coming weeks. The remainder of the 2024 season includes September 6-8 in Wales and October 24-27 in Roan Mountain, Tennessee.

"We are absolutely elated about this. This is one of the first financial investments coming in from outside the sport, and I would like to thank John Brenkus of Brinx.TV for believing in and supporting our sport. We believe this will turn out to be a hugely successful commercial venture," said Selim Kemahli of Race Marketing and Management, promoter of the WDSC.

John Brenkus, CEO and Founder of Brinx.TV, added, "Downhill skateboarding is one of the most thrilling sports on the planet, and we are honored to be the title sponsor, 'the official free-to-play platform,' and the trailblazers who can shine a spotlight on these daring athletes with 'The Brinx Cup.' WDSC, welcome to the Kingdom of Awesomeness."

About Brinx.TV:

Founded by 6-time Emmy Award winner John Brenkus, Brinx.TV is a pioneering sports and entertainment platform that combines high-quality production with unique fan engagement. As the "rewardiest" FAST Channel & Influencer Network, Brinx.TV connects brands with fans across various sports and entertainment venues.

About WDSC:

The World Downhill Skateboarding Championship (WDSC) is a multi-event international series showcasing the spectacular sporting disciplines of Downhill Skateboarding and Street Luge, determining the respective men's and women's world champions from points amassed at each event in each category. Both disciplines are governed by a strict set of rules laid out by the WGSF; safety and sporting integrity are the WDSC's cornerstones to ensure an outstanding experience for all competitors, spectators, media and stakeholders.

