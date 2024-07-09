Brinx.TV Named Title Sponsor for 2024-2025 World Downhill Skateboarding Championship, Introducing The Brinx Cup

News provided by

BrinxTV

Jul 09, 2024, 08:00 ET

Partnership Marks Major Investment in Downhill Skateboarding, Enhancing Athlete Recognition and Competition Rewards

LONDON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinx.TV, the official "free-to-play" partner of the World Downhill Skateboarding Championship (WDSC), is set to become the title sponsor for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Brinx.TV, a popular US-based platform featuring fringe sports and entertainment, delivers high-quality live broadcasts, original programming, and on-demand videos with engaging content, all centered around its unique betting interface. This commercial partnership is poised to elevate downhill skateboarding, with prize money being introduced at all events in 2025.

Continue Reading
Brinx Cup Highlight Reel
Brinx Cup Highlight Reel
BrinxTV named Title Sponsor of WDSC
BrinxTV named Title Sponsor of WDSC
Introducing the Brinx Cup for the 2024-2025 season
Introducing the Brinx Cup for the 2024-2025 season

For the remainder of 2024 and the entirety of the 2025 season, the tour will be renamed the "Brinx World Downhill Skateboarding Championship." Additionally, the Brinx Cup will be awarded to a rider at the end of each season, further enhancing the WDSC. Further details will be revealed in the coming weeks. The remainder of the 2024 season includes September 6-8 in Wales and October 24-27 in Roan Mountain, Tennessee.

"We are absolutely elated about this. This is one of the first financial investments coming in from outside the sport, and I would like to thank John Brenkus of Brinx.TV for believing in and supporting our sport. We believe this will turn out to be a hugely successful commercial venture," said Selim Kemahli of Race Marketing and Management, promoter of the WDSC.

John Brenkus, CEO and Founder of Brinx.TV, added, "Downhill skateboarding is one of the most thrilling sports on the planet, and we are honored to be the title sponsor, 'the official free-to-play platform,' and the trailblazers who can shine a spotlight on these daring athletes with 'The Brinx Cup.' WDSC, welcome to the Kingdom of Awesomeness."

About Brinx.TV:
Founded by 6-time Emmy Award winner John Brenkus, Brinx.TV is a pioneering sports and entertainment platform that combines high-quality production with unique fan engagement. As the "rewardiest" FAST Channel & Influencer Network, Brinx.TV connects brands with fans across various sports and entertainment venues.

About WDSC:
The World Downhill Skateboarding Championship (WDSC) is a multi-event international series showcasing the spectacular sporting disciplines of Downhill Skateboarding and Street Luge, determining the respective men's and women's world champions from points amassed at each event in each category. Both disciplines are governed by a strict set of rules laid out by the WGSF; safety and sporting integrity are the WDSC's cornerstones to ensure an outstanding experience for all competitors, spectators, media and stakeholders.

Media Contact: [email protected]  

SOURCE BrinxTV

Also from this source

BRINX.TV BREAKS THE INTERNET AND BENDS THE UNIVERSE WITH THE HULETT BROTHERS

BRINX.TV BREAKS THE INTERNET AND BENDS THE UNIVERSE WITH THE HULETT BROTHERS

Brinx.TV teamed up with viral sensations The Hulett Brothers to pull off a groundbreaking live trick shot broadcast that lasted nearly 8.5 hours....
BrinxTV and Pro League Network Present "Car in a Bar": Carjitsu Championship with MMA Legends Randy Couture and Mark Coleman

BrinxTV and Pro League Network Present "Car in a Bar": Carjitsu Championship with MMA Legends Randy Couture and Mark Coleman

In what promises to be an unparalleled spectacle, BrinxTV and Pro League Network (PLN) are proud to announce "The Fight of The Century" – an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Television

News Releases in Similar Topics