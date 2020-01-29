Brio Benefit Consulting Named one of the Best Companies to Work for New York - 2020

"Brio Benefits is proud to be recognized by Best Companies Group. Helping our clients use their benefit package to attract and retain talent, it is extremely important that we incorporate those best practices with our team. This recognition, achieved through employee surveys, validates those efforts," said Jason Pastrano, co-founder of Brio Benefits.

Complete results of the Best Companies to Work for in New York will be featured in a publication highlighting each of the 75 Best Companies to Work in New York State. This publication will be distributed to all NYS-SHRM members, higher education institutions and businesses statewide. Brio Benefits is honored to be included.



About Brio Benefits

Brio was founded on the principle of getting away from the traditional broker and consulting model. After years in the insurance industry Brio's founders realized that the model simply wasn't working for employers. A reactive process to benefits was leaving too many employees, executives, and HR teams frustrated and unhappy with renewals and benefits year after year. Brio specializes in operating outside of the reactive model of evaluating employee benefits and puts employers in a position to attract and retain talent. Brio is committed to delivering solutions that advance the objectives of their clients and their employees. More information by calling 646.790.7970 or at www.briobenefits.com.

More about Best Companies

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings. Best Companies Group is an employee survey provider with more than 15 years of experience and collected data. Best Companies Group consultants administer recognized survey tools and deliver comprehensive reporting. As the research firm behind Best Places to Work programs, Best Companies Group administers a huge volume of Employee Engagement and Satisfaction Surveys. They surveyed more than 1,000,000+ employees last year.

