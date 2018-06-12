Brioche Dorée Parisian Bakery Café Opens At Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital Plano

"We are thrilled to open a café in the Dallas area," said Julie Hauser-Blanner, President for Brioche Dorée, North America. "We have been gearing up for expansion in North America over the past two years, and now our vision for growing Brioche Dorée is becoming reality. Our delicious offerings and consistent quality have been the secret behind the brand's tremendous international growth, and we're pleased to now bring that experience to the greater Dallas metropolitan area."

"Our menu is perfect for discerning people on the go who only have a few moments, but want to enjoy food that is a cut above the ordinary," added Michelle Spohnholz, Head of Marketing for Brioche Dorée. "That makes us an ideal fit for destinations like Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital Plano and any other place where busy people want a little escape from their hectic schedules to savor our 'slow food' experience."

The new Brioche Dorée location is located on the first floor of the hospital's main lobby and consist of a 1200-sq-foot café restaurant with walk-up ordering and seating for 27 people. Guests may also take their orders to go and enjoy classic bakery fare like fresh baked croissants, muffins and Danishes, baguette sandwiches and fresh salads, alongside some inventive recreations of classics such as decadent chocolate almond croissants, savory pastries and omelet croissant sandwiches.

Just in time for summer, Brioche Dorée North America will launch a new strawberry acai sparkling beverage handcrafted in each café. "It includes just a splash of apple cider vinegar to balance the sweetness of the acaí, and fresh-sliced strawberries to elevate the flavor while also providing the better-for-you qualities that today's guests enjoy," Chef, Phil Butler remarked. "We will also launch a classic French staple with a twist: a pretzel croissant baked fresh onsite, also available as part of a tuna salad or ham-and-egg breakfast sandwich."

The new café will be operated by ARAMARK, the preferred foodservice vendor at the hospital and there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 13th at 8:30am commemorating the presence of Brioche Dorée in its North American home city of Dallas. In attendance will be leaders from Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital Plano, Aramark, as well as Le Duff America.

"Brioche Dorée will elevate the hospital's food service program and we are excited to have a little taste of France for the physicians, staff, patients, and guests to enjoy while they are here at the campus," said Shanon Rohlik, director of nutrition for Aramark.

About Le Duff America and Groupe Le Duff

Le Duff America is the owner of Brioche Dorée, Au Pain Doré, Michel's Bakery Café, La Madeleine French Bakery & Café, and Mimi's in North America. The head office of Le Duff America is in Dallas and is owned by Groupe Le Duff, based in Rennes, France. The Groupe Le Duff portfolio also includes the global Brioche Dorée brand, Del Arte, a casual restaurant specializing in Italian cuisine and Ker Soazig, which offers 100% organic crepes in France. Groupe Le Duff also has its own dough production facilities (bread, pizza, pastries, etc) with Bridor. Groupe Le Duff has a global revenue of €2,010 billion, a presence in more than 80 countries on 5 continents, and serves 1 million customers every day.

