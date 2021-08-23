Briogeo Launches a New 360-Degree Brand Campaign To Bring Their Core Mission To Life

Since the brand's inception nine years ago, Briogeo has garnered a myriad of rave reviews and positive press, pioneered the prestige scalp care movement with their first-to-market Scalp Revival™ line, and continues to earn many awards for their transformative formulas —including winning the Allure Reader's Choice Award five years in a row for their best-selling Don't Despair, Repair!™ Deep Conditioning Mask, now officially an Allure Hall of Fame inductee.

"From the beginning, Briogeo has been rooted in an innovation-first approach to brand marketing," says Nancy Twine, Founder and CEO of Briogeo. "We have always focused on product development and the communication of our clean, proprietary, and truly effective formulas."

In addition to a deep focus on product innovation, Briogeo has always celebrated inclusive beauty. They strive to provide the products, tools, and resources to support their community so every person—no matter their hair type, hair texture, background, or ethnicity—can showcase their authentic selves with confidence and thrive along their healthy hair journey. These aspects are ingrained in Briogeo as a brand and ultimately inspired the brand name: brio is an Italian word meaning "vibrant and full of life," which honors individuality and diversity, while geo is a Latin word meaning "of earth and nature," which represents their naturally derived, nourishing formulas.

"Briogeo was created to be a brand for everyone — and we want our diverse client base to feel empowered and confident using our products. I'm inspired by this opportunity to help every client feel connected to our mission as a member of the greater Briogeo community," says Twine.

Through the new campaign, the brand showcases diverse, authentic and emotionally impactful stories, each of which addresses and celebrates the uniqueness of every individual. Consumers will see the brand's hero launch video , as well as additional unscripted, authentic testimonials streaming on all touch points—each story features a personal healthy hair journey, creating a series that's rooted in building confidence while embracing what makes each person unique. Briogeo has also tapped into its diverse ambassador community to create educational hair tutorials, further enhancing representation throughout their channels.

Briogeo is also introducing a multitude of new educational resources and programs. Firstly, the brand's first-to-market, complimentary hair and scalp consultations : in these virtual one-on-one sessions, each client is paired with a Briogeo Healthy Hair Mentor who provides personalized hair and scalp recommendations, plus customized product routines and how-to's to target their specific needs. This program has received so much positive feedback and recognition since its launch that Briogeo's internal team is exploring ways to expand resources to serve its growing waitlist.

For clients who prefer to read and learn, Briogeo has also updated and optimized their ever-growing blog . Content now includes video tutorials, plus educational articles catalogued by the top six hair concerns; Briogeo identified these categories via client research drawn from their proprietary online hair quiz . Additionally, every purchase from Briogeo.com now comes with a Healthy Hair Guide–a physical, on-brand teaching tool that includes pro tips and tricks from Briogeo's founder, Nancy Twine.

Briogeo has also refreshed their website with an updated homepage and new interior pages that bring this exciting campaign to life. Consumers can read more about the brand's founding story, their unique points of difference, ramped up sustainability efforts , and ongoing commitments to diversity + inclusion. To bring this brand experience full circle offline as well, Briogeo has also redesigned their e-commerce packaging and campaign images will be brought to life online via visual merchandising within Sephora and Ulta.

ABOUT BRIOGEO HAIR CARE

Briogeo has revolutionized clean and natural hair care, offering effective products and solutions for every hair type, hair texture, hair need, ethnicity, background, and person. All Briogeo products are formulated 6-free™ (NO harsh sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, artificial dyes, and DEA) and are naturally derived with the brand's proprietary NOVA Complex®, a blend of natural oils, vitamins, and antioxidants. Launched in 2013 by entrepreneur Nancy Twine, Briogeo has become one of the fastest-growing haircare brands in the world and one of the largest, independent Black-owned brands in the US. Briogeo continues to experience momentous year-over-year sales growth with a brand mission to inspire, educate, celebrate diversity, and empower every person's healthy hair journey. For more information, visit Briogeo's website at Briogeo.com.

