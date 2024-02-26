Briogeo Launches at Cosmo Prof, Deepening Commitment to Stylist Community

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Briogeo, the clean and natural hair care brand, announces its partnership with Cosmo Prof, a leading distributor of professional beauty products and education. Beginning today, Briogeo will launch in 500 Cosmo Prof locations in key markets nationwide and on CosmoProfBeauty.com.

Founded by CEO Nancy Twine, Briogeo was built on believing everyone deserves confidence from healthy hair. For more than a decade, the brand has set the standard for clean hair care with natural, effective products and inclusivity at its core. Briogeo's entry into Cosmo Prof marks the brand's continued expansion and support of the professional community nationwide. The partnership will enable Briogeo to connect with even more stylists through Cosmo Prof's salon network.

"We are so excited to deepen our commitment to the stylist community and to expand our presence in salons through this strategic partnership with Cosmo Prof," said Nancy Twine, founder and CEO of Briogeo. "When we launched into the professional channel last year, our goal was to build affinity and trust with hairstylists, and we have so much confidence in Cosmo Prof as a new key partner to help us achieve those goals while growing our distribution."

To complement an expanded distribution and presence in the professional channel, Briogeo plans to roll out salon-specific education programs, from advanced certifications to new digital courses. As a pioneer in scalp care, Briogeo has prioritized a unique suite of service business efforts to support stylists in building their salon scalp authority. Additional education and resources will empower stylists to build on their expertise and business in clean repair treatments.

"We're thrilled to introduce Briogeo to our Cosmo Prof stores and online, showcasing their best-sellers from the Don't Despair, Repair, Scalp Revival, Destined for Density, Superfoods, Curl Charisma, and Farewell Frizz lines. At Cosmo Prof, we're committed to empowering the professional community through granting access to the finest products to enhance their craft and elevate client experiences behind the chair."- Angela Swanner, Group Vice President of Merchandising for Cosmo Prof.

About Briogeo

Briogeo has revolutionized clean and natural hair care, offering effective products and solutions for every hair type, hair texture, hair need, ethnicity, background, and person. All Briogeo products are formulated 6-free ™ (NO harsh sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, artificial dyes, and DEA) and are naturally derived with the brand's proprietary NOVA Complex®, a blend of natural oils, vitamins, and antioxidants. Launched in 2013 by entrepreneur Nancy Twine, Briogeo has become one of the fastest-growing hair care brands in the world and one of the largest, black-founded companies in the US. Briogeo continues to experience momentous year-over-year sales growth with a brand mission to inspire, educate, celebrate diversity, and empower every person's healthy hair journey. Briogeo was acquired by Wella Company in 2022.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products, including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika®, and Moroccannoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/

Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Briogeo