BrioHealth Celebrates 100th BrioVAD® System Implant Milestone

Innovative Investigational Ventricular Assist Device Marks Major Step Forward in Patient Care

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrioHealth Solutions (www.briohealthsolutions.com) today announces the successful implantation of its 100th BrioVAD System, an investigational Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) designed to support patients with advanced heart failure. For INNOVATE Trial Study Details, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06310031.

INNOVATE Trial Logo (PRNewsfoto/BrioHealth Solutions, Inc.)

At the forefront of mechanical circulatory support, the BrioVAD System is designed to push the boundaries of performance, reliability, and patient-centered care. From comprehensive clinical training and responsive technical support to strong hospital partnerships and long-term program development, BrioHealth's mission goes beyond technology — it includes the commitment to providing best-in-class customer support to advance the VAD field.

"We're tremendously proud of this milestone and represents our strong alignment with our clinical partners toward advancing the VAD field," said Chen Chen, Ph.D. CEO of BrioHealth Solutions. "Reaching 100 implants underscores not only the dedication of clinicians and patients participating in the study, but also the real promise of BrioVAD System's design to make life with a mechanical heart device more comfortable and sustainable."

Since the program's launch in November 2024, this milestone reflects growing confidence across 34 US INNOVATE Trial locations (The INNOVATE Trial - BrioHealth Solutions) in the BrioVAD System's potential to advance the field of mechanical circulatory support.

"Reaching the 100th BrioVAD System implant is a significant milestone for the clinical community and for patients facing advanced heart failure," said Francis D. Pagani, M.D., Ph.D., the Otto Gago, M.D., Professor of Cardiac Surgery at University of Michigan Medical School and the study's National Principal Investigator. "Each success brings us closer to offering a longer, higher-quality life for individuals who once had few options."

The company continues to expand clinical investigations of the BrioVAD System at major cardiac centers across the United States as it works toward commercial approval.

About BrioHealth Solutions

BrioHealth Solutions is developing the BrioVAD® System, a Left Ventricular Assist System representing a significant advance in the heart failure treatment space. The company's founding mission is a commitment to restoring, extending and enhancing the lives of patients globally by collaborating with healthcare providers to push the boundaries of what's possible and deliver the best medical technologies and solutions.

CAUTION: The BrioVAD® System is an Investigational Device limited by Federal (US) Law to use in the INNOVATE Trial.

SOURCE BrioHealth Solutions, Inc.