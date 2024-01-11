BrioHealth Solutions Launches New Corporate Identity and Prepares for Groundbreaking INNOVATE Trial for Advanced Heart Failure Treatment

News provided by

BrioHealth Solutions, Inc.

11 Jan, 2024, 10:31 ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrioHealth Solutions, Inc. announced today an official name change from CH Biomedical (USA) to BrioHealth Solutions, unveiling a new corporate identity that aligns with its mission to expand healthcare solutions for restoring, enhancing, and extending lives.

The new corporate brand is consistent with the company's strategic vision to collaborate with healthcare providers and make a profound impact on advanced heart failure, a condition that poses significant challenges to patients and their families. Chen Chen, PhD, CEO of BrioHealth Solutions, expressed excitement about the company's evolution, stating, "As we enter 2024, aligning our company identity with our key goals is the first step in a milestone year. We are excited to be preparing for the initiation of our INNOVATE Trial with the BrioVAD™ System."

The Investigation of a Novel, Magnetically Levitated VAD for the Treatment of Refractory left Ventricular Heart Failure (INNOVATE) Trial represents a crucial next step in demonstrating the clinical performance of the BrioVAD™ System, a left ventricular assist system designed to address refractory advanced heart failure in the United States. The INNOVATE trial will, upon FDA approval of the IDE application, enroll and evaluate the BrioVAD System in patients for both short-term (6-month endpoint) and long-term (24-month endpoint) indications.

Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, BrioHealth Solutions is expanding its US organization to meet the challenges of developing and introducing innovative technologies for advanced heart failure patients. Justin Callaway, COO, and Senior VP of R&D noted the company's dedication to addressing unmet needs in this underserved patient population, stating, "We see the statistics. There are a large number of unidentified and untreated advanced heart failure patients, and the limited number of donor organs cannot address all of them. We believe BrioHealth Solutions and the BrioVAD™ System will play an essential role in helping these patients and their families."

About BrioHealth Solutions:
BrioHealth Solutions is developing the BrioVAD™ System, a Left Ventricular Assist System representing a significant advance in the heart failure treatment space. The company is committed to restoring, extending, and enhancing the lives of patients globally by collaborating with healthcare providers to push the boundaries of what's possible and deliver the best medical technologies and solutions.

For more information on BrioHealth Solutions, please visit the company website at www.briohealthsolutions.com and follow us on LinkedIn @BrioHealthSolutions and Twitter/X @BrioVAD

SOURCE BrioHealth Solutions, Inc.

