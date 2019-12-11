Brion Bailey Joins Supply Chain Management Solutions Company Syft as Chief Commercial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading national provider of healthcare inventory control and end-to-end supply chain cost management software and services, Syft® today announced that it has hired Brion Bailey as Chief Commercial Officer. With more than 25 years in healthcare, Brion brings an innovative mindset and deep experience leveraging technology to improve patient care and operations across healthcare organizations.

Previously a vice president of strategic accounts at Becton Dickinson and a sales leader at Cardinal Health, Brion has seen the healthcare industry undergo critical changes as hospitals have increasingly turned to technology – from EHRs to clinical decision support tools and artificial intelligence.

"Healthcare has typically been a decade or more behind other industries in its use of technology to optimize processes," said Brion. "That gap is even wider for the supply chain, and it needs to be closed if we're to achieve the goals of optimizing patient care and operations in a way that sustains the business. Hospitals are recognizing the role supply chain has to play – Syft is ahead of the curve in how it has developed a single platform solution to address challenges that some hospitals are using dozens of applications to solve. That cutting-edge thinking is a key reason I'm excited to be part of Syft's team."

"Brion has proven himself to be a strategic and innovative problem solver, skilled in helping organizations deploy transformational and disruptive technologies," said Todd Plesko, Syft's CEO. "Hospitals are starting to recognize that if they are to survive and thrive, and deliver optimal care to their patients, they need to start creating synergies across their enterprise – like leveraging supply chain to help ensure more cost-effective and optimal patient outcomes."

Learn more about Brion Bailey and the top ways he believes supply chain management is changing in this recently published Q&A.

About Syft®

Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy® platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 500 U.S. hospitals and health systems to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. For more information, visit Syft at www.syftco.com.

