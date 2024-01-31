BRI's 2023 Stellar Performance: Earning Rp.60.4T Profits

News provided by

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

31 Jan, 2024, 21:02 ET

As an Agent of Development and Value Creator in Indonesia, BRI funnels its profit to the country via taxes and dividends payouts, supporting developments and fostering Indonesian welfare

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) concluded 2023 with an exceptional financial performance, showcasing resilience and growth despite external challenges. The company's consolidated assets rose by 5.3% to IDR 1.965T, accompanied by a remarkable 17.5% year-on-year profit increase, reaching IDR 60.4T.

Continue Reading
BRI’s 2023 Stellar Performance: Earning Rp.60.4T Profits
BRI’s 2023 Stellar Performance: Earning Rp.60.4T Profits

Sunarso, President Director of BRI, underscores the company's ability to transform challenges into opportunities, affirming, "Through strategic responses, BRI consistently demonstrates that hardships can be turned into advantages, evolving into a more resilient entity."

BRI's outstanding performance, driven by significant credit growth exceeding national banking standards, is largely attributed to its focus on MSMEs, which account for 84.4% of total credit disbursements. BRI's successful integration of the ultra-micro ecosystem has fueled the growth of its MSME loan portfolio, strengthening its position and supporting initiatives such as the empowerment of women entrepreneurs through PNM.

Effective risk management was another cornerstone of BRI's success, with Non-Performing Loans (NPL) controlled at 2.95% and NPL Coverage of 229.09%. Their ability to manage NPLs below 3% also demonstrates that their risk management principles, especially in the MSME segment, have been executed effectively.

Despite high-interest rates, BRI achieved a 3.9% YoY deposit growth to IDR 1,358.3T by December 2023. The majority sourced from low-cost deposits (CASA), constituting 64.4% or equals to IDR 874,1T. BRI also remained resilient, maintained an 84.2% LDR and a 27.3% CAR.

Digital Transformation Enhances Efficiency

Digital transformation significantly increased operational efficiency, reducing CIR to 41.9% from 47.4%. Sunarso stated, "BRImo's effectiveness and widespread integration of AgenBRILink highlight our dedication to digital innovation, resulting in more efficient customer service. BRImo transactions saw a 55.8% YoY increase by December 2023."

AgenBRILink not only offers efficient services but also operates on an economy-sharing business model, creating income opportunities for agents. With over 740,000 agents, transactions reached IDR 1,427T in 2023, generating fee-based income of IDR 1.5T.

Looking ahead to 2024, Sunarso affirms, "BRI's commitment goes beyond financial success; we aim to overcome challenges, promote sustainable growth and explore new opportunities creating an inclusive and thriving community."

For more information about BRI, please visit www.bri.co.id.

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

Also from this source

World Economic Forum 2024: BRI Highlights Ultra-Micro Holding's Role in Driving Inclusive Growth

World Economic Forum 2024: BRI Highlights Ultra-Micro Holding's Role in Driving Inclusive Growth

Director of BRI (Bank Rakyat Indonesia) (IDX: BBRI), Sunarso, participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024, held in Davos, from January 15 to...
BRI's Milestones in 2023 Pave the Way for Optimism and Success in 2024

BRI's Milestones in 2023 Pave the Way for Optimism and Success in 2024

PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) concluded 2023 with positive financial performance, national and international recognitions, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.