BRI's Milestones in 2023 Pave the Way for Optimism and Success in 2024

News provided by

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

04 Jan, 2024, 15:40 ET

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) concluded 2023 with positive financial performance, national and international recognitions, and a steadfast role as a development agent.

"Our success not only reflects our resilience in responding to various challenges, but also our commitment to continuous growth for Indonesia," emphasized Sunarso, President Director of BRI.

BRI claimed the top spot in Indonesia and ranked 307th globally in Forbes International's 2023 Global 2000 list. Recognized for its outstanding financial performance, BRI received over 190 awards in 2023.

In Q1 2023, BRI achieved a robust 12.47% YoY growth, recording a profit of IDR 44.21 trillion. The bank's consolidated assets also showed a strong increase of 9.93% YoY, reaching IDR 1,851.97 trillion. Demonstrating commitment to national development, BRI distributed dividends totaling IDR 43.94 trillion, with IDR 23.15 trillion directed to the government, reflecting ownership of at least 53.19% of shares.

BRI's stock peaked at an All-Time High of IDR 5,750 per-share on July 27, 2023, solidifying its status as Indonesia's largest state-owned enterprise by market capitalization. By the market's close on December 29, 2023, BRI concluded at IDR 5,725 per-share, boasting a market capitalization of IDR 867.68 trillion.

By Q3 2023, the Ultra-Micro Holding integrated 37.3 million customers, showing a 17.3% YoY growth, and facilitating IDR 614.9 trillion in credit. Additionally, BRI disbursed IDR 750.9 trillion in Sustainable Business Credit, constituting 66.1% of total credits, with an 11.9% YoY increase. Of this, IDR 669.1 trillion supported MSMEs, while IDR 81.8 trillion was directed to Environmental Business Insight Credits.

Furthermore, BRI's commitment to financial inclusivity is evident in AgenBRILink. By November 2023, 719,000 agents oversaw transactions totaling IDR 1.293 trillion in over 60,000 villages nationwide.

Building on BRI's digital commitment is the widespread adoption of the BRImo super app, which had over 31 million users by November 2023. It facilitated transactions totaling IDR 3.743 trillion, showcasing a 58.39% YoY growth.

In a notable achievement, the UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023 was recognized by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, President Joko Widodo. The event set a record with US$81.3 million in business matching commitments, emphasizing its impactful role in fostering meaningful connections.

