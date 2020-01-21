Briscoe Western Art Museum 2020 Night Of Artists Celebrates The Beauty And Spirit Of The West

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the country's premier Western artists and collectors in San Antonio to celebrate Western art at the Briscoe Western Art Museum's 2020 Night of Artists Exhibition and Art Sale, March 27-28. The largest Western art auction in Texas and one of the largest in the United States, Night of Artists features 280 new works of painting, sculpture and mixed media by 80 of the country's leading contemporary Western artists. The event draws artists, collectors and art enthusiasts from around the country for a weekend of festivities showcasing Western art. Night of Artists also serves as a public exhibition and sale at the Briscoe, March 29 – May 4.

The largest Western art auction in Texas and one of the largest in the United States, the Briscoe Western Art Museum's 2020 Night of Artists features 280 new works of painting, sculpture and mixed media by 80 of the country’s leading contemporary Western artists including this oil on linen painting by Mark Maggiori, "Father's Daughter", 38x38, is one of the featured works available for purchase during the 2020 event.

The wide range of artworks and genres feature scenic landscapes, inspired Native Americans and classic cowboys, stunning wildlife and detailed portraiture from renowned artists including Teresa Elliott, Martin Grelle, George Hallmark, Z.S. Liang, Mark Maggiori, Jan Mapes, Stefan Savides, Billy Schenck, Michael Ome Untiedt and Kim Wiggins. Notable new artists participating include William Alther, Bruce Cheever, Todd Conner, William Haskell, Joe Orland Sr., Walter Matia, Mark McKenna, Paul Moore, Chad Poppleton, Jason Rich, Mian Situ and Ezra Tucker.

"Thanks to a fantastic lineup of artists, Night of Artists is a premier showcase of contemporary Western artists and a must for true collectors," said Michael Duchemin, President and CEO of the Briscoe.

Night of Artists includes the Briscoe Bison Society Collectors Summit, where artists, collectors and gallery owners share their insights during panel discussions exploring the Western art market. The Exhibition Preview, Dinner and Live Auction featuring 30 separate works unfolds March 27. The Grand Exhibition Opening, Art Sale and Reception takes place March 28. Night of Artists takes place in the Briscoe's Jack Guenther Pavilion. Tickets for all events are available online or by calling 210.299.4499.

About The Briscoe Western Art Museum: Preserving and presenting the art, history and culture of the American West, #theweststartshere at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. Named in honor of the late Texas Gov. Dolph Briscoe Jr. and his wife, Janey Slaughter Briscoe, the museum features engaging exhibitions, educational programs and public events reflective of the West's rich traditions and shared heritage. Located on the San Antonio River Walk, the Briscoe includes the Jack Guenther Pavilion and the outdoor McNutt Sculpture Garden. Follow the Briscoe on social media, @BriscoeMuseum.

