Brise Pharmaceuticals Raises nearly $20M in Series Pre-A and Pre-A+ Financing

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brise Pharmaceuticals Co., LTD. (Brise), a pioneering company specializing in innovative treatments for acute and chronic pain, has recently completed Pre-A and Pre-A+ financing with a total of approximately $20 million. This Pre-A round is led by Shunxi Fund, followed by Cnfuel Capital, Vinner Therapeutics and existing investors such as Qiming Venture Partners and BioTrack Capital. The Pre-A+ round is exclusively invested by Sherpa Healthcare Partners.

Brise has advanced two molecules to the clinical stage in US and China. The funds raised will be used to advance the company's product pipeline in the preclinical and clinical stages, as well as to further refine and validate the Trigeminovascular System (TVS) biology-based drug development platform and the Dorsal Root Ganglion (DRG) biology-based drug development platform.

Brise, led by CEO Dr. Guochun Li, stands as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a singular focus on the development of innovative and highly differentiated analgesic treatments for debilitating pain conditions with large unmet needs, placing a particular emphasis on addressing migraine, neuropathic and musculoskeletal pain. The organization's vision is to provide safe, effective, and accessible pain relief solutions for the multitude of patients worldwide grappling with poorly managed pain conditions.

