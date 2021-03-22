Brisk Launches New Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea, First National Innovation for the Brand in Over Five Years

To celebrate the launch, Brisk is reuniting with notable sneaker artist Dan Gamache – better known as "Mache" – to create custom, hand-painted sneakers inspired by the new beverage and encourage other creators to seek inspiration from the blank canvases in their daily lives, whether it be an empty page, white wall, or brand new pair of shoes.

"I'm incredibly excited to be working with Brisk again after five years to support the release of the new Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea," says Mache. "Taking inspiration from the Brisk label, I've created a sneaker design to illustrate firsthand how artists can unlock their own creative potential, starting from zero and turning it into something great."

Along with the product launch, Brisk is kicking off its "Unlock Your Zero Drop" promotion today to give fans the chance to win exclusive prizes – including one of five pairs of Mache's hand-painted sneakers, premium art supplies, and more – by purchasing Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea and other participating Brisk products.

Every hour, Brisk is dropping exclusive prizes aimed at supporting up-and-coming creators and inspiring them to unleash their creativity and make something truly authentic. After purchasing a Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea or other participating Brisk product, consumers can enter to instantly win one of over 2,600 prizes by visiting DrinkBrisk.com/ZeroDrop and entering the code found under the cap (or inside the box). All entries will be automatically submitted into the grand prize sweepstakes, ultimately awarding five winners with an exclusive package including a pair of sneakers from Mache, a tablet, bucket hat, pocket t-shirt, bomber jacket, pair of joggers, and more. For 24 hours a day, 56 days straight, someone will walk away a winner.

Shining a light on the unique creative process for every individual creator, Brisk is also releasing behind-the-scenes video content spotlighting Mache and four up-and-coming visionaries: multimedia artist duo Riiisa Boogie and Rezones, photographer Mark Elzey, and graffiti artist Epic Uno. The artists show how they capture the limitless potential of creativity starting from zero in spots featured on DrinkBrisk.com and Brisk's YouTube and social channels. This content marks a continuation of Brisk's longstanding commitment to elevating creators by providing a platform for artists to showcase their self-expression.

"At Brisk, we celebrate creative individuality and work to amplify voices of emerging talent, whether through our bottle labels – each one created by a different artist – or inventive campaigns aimed at supporting up-and-coming creators," says Katrina McDonald, Senior Marketing Director - Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "Our new Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea product and programming shows that greatness can always be achieved, even when starting from zero. We hope it inspires artists to embrace the possibilities that come with starting fresh and seeing where their creativity takes them."

A range of programs will also be released on Brisk social channels to get fans excited about the drops including an "All Great Things Start From Zero" Instagram influencer campaign, #JustAddBrisk TikTok challenge, and a custom Twitter emoji that is revealed by using the hashtags #UnlockYourZeroDrop and #BriskZeroSugar.

Starting today, Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea is available in 1L bottles at retailers nationwide. 12-packs of 12-ounce cans are available in select markets.

For more information, visit: DrinkBrisk.com/ZeroDrop .

About Mache

Dan Gamache better known for his work under the name "Mache" has been an artist most of his life and has made footwear his canvas of choice since 2004. He has tirelessly worked over 17 plus years to perfect his craft. His attention to detail and ability to adapt to current trends with his own twist many have considered him a pioneer and a very well-respected artist in the industry. Over the years, Mache has become one of the go-to footwear artists for several footwear brands as well the NFL, MLB, NBA, and WWE to name a few.

SOURCE Brisk