Brisk Teaching Raises $6.9M in Funding for AI Education Tool and Unveils Brisk Boost: AI-Powered Activities for Students

Former Leaders from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Seesaw Learning Develop Leading AI-Powered Chrome Extension Used by 1 in 10 Teachers; Expands Offerings, Delivers AI -facilitated Learning for Students, and Saves Teachers up to 20 Hours Weekly

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brisk Teaching, the leading AI-powered Chrome extension for educators, schools, and districts, today announced the completion of its $5 million Seed round, bringing its total funding to $6.9 million. Led by Owl Ventures, with participation from South Park Commons, Springbank Collective, Coherence Fund, and Coalition Operators, this funding will drive team expansion, accelerate product development, and fuel international growth—all with the goal of saving educators time and providing enhanced, intuitive tools for administrators.

Brisk's New Product, Brisk Boost, Functions as a Personal Tutor by Adapting to Each Student's Unique Needs While Offering Teachers Valuable Insight into How Student Learning is Progressing.

Brisk Teaching also announced Brisk Boost, a new tool that empowers students to use AI in safe, contained activities linked to teachers' content and lesson objectives. Brisk Boost functions as a personal tutor by adapting to each student's unique needs while offering teachers valuable insight into how student learning is progressing. It allows teachers to turn any content—such as an online textbook, YouTube video, or slide presentation—into an engaging activity, providing students with instant support, adaptive quizzes, and interactive brainstorming sessions to enrich their learning experience.

Within a year, Brisk has emerged as a global leader in K-12 education technology. Its user base has expanded worldwide, with 500,000 users among the 3.5 million teachers in the U.S., saving educators over 10 million hours to date. While schools have transitioned out of distance learning, the average K-12 educator still uses over 140 applications a year. Instead of adding yet another platform for teachers to manage, Brisk offers a free Chrome extension that integrates the fragmented ecosystem of curriculum and other edtech apps to automate tasks teachers are already performing in their existing tools. The routine, hidden workload of teaching—such as grading and lesson planning—often takes up more time than in-person class time and is a major contributor to burnout. By integrating with curriculum, learning management systems, and Google Workspace, Brisk automates these time-intensive administrative tasks.

"Educators are asked to do too much with too little. At Brisk, we're committed to making the profession sustainable by automating the 20 hours of digital work that teachers do each week—without compromising quality." said Arman Jaffer, Founder and CEO, Brisk Teaching. "This funding will help us scale our new student-facing tool, Boost. Teachers will be able to offer their students personalized activities essential for differentiated learning, which would otherwise be too time-consuming to manage daily. Students will benefit from features like a brainstorming partner, checks for understanding, and real-time feedback on their work."

"Brisk is the gift that keeps on giving to my classroom," said Kelly Ann Seaman, Educator and Brisk Teaching User. "I have used it almost every day since I downloaded the extension. I left teaching because of burnout and came back because I missed the classroom so much. Brisk has made my job so much more manageable, and it has allowed me to give such quality feedback to my students in seconds! As an ELA teacher, this is life-saving. Truly."

"When ChatGPT was first released, school districts rushed to ban it," Jaffer continued. "Last school year, educators began exploring how AI tools could speed up tedious tasks. This school year, as teachers feel more prepared to introduce safe, contained AI to their students. Boost is the tool for them."

To learn more about Brisk Boost and download the Brisk Teaching Chrome extension, visit https://www.briskteaching.com/briskboost.

About Brisk Teaching

Brisk Teaching is a classroom tool that leverages artificial intelligence to increase the quality and efficiency of instruction. Brisk is directly integrated within educators' existing tools and empowers educators to differentiate texts, create content, give feedback, and authenticate writing. In addition, it enables teachers to incorporate AI-powered tutors, assessments, and activities, directly into the content they share with students. Within a year of launching, Brisk is used by over 500,000 teachers in 30,000 school districts and is the most popular AI-powered Chrome Extension for educators. For more information, visit briskteaching.com; Follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Alexandra Pony

PONY Communications

[email protected]

250.858.0656

SOURCE Brisk Teaching