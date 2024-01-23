BriskHeat Celebrates 75 Years in the Industrial Heating Industry

Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 1949 and Known For Its Patented Heating Element, BriskHeat Has Evolved to Serve Customers Across Industries Worldwide, Providing Flexible Surface and Immersion Heating Products, Controllers, and Insulators

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BriskHeat, a leading provider of flexible surface and immersion heating products, controllers, and insulators, is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Founded in 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, where the company's headquarters remain, BriskHeat has grown to include a global sales network and multiple manufacturing facilities.

"The entire BriskHeat team is celebrating this major milestone," said Mike Thompson, President & CEO, BriskHeat. "It's no small feat for a company to reach its 75th anniversary. We pay tribute to all our customers over the years and our staff members who've given their all to make BriskHeat a leader in the industrial heating space."

In 2018, BriskHeat became part of NIBE Industrier AB, a global group of manufacturing companies with more than 15,000 employees. BriskHeat serves brands across industries, including semiconductor, aviation, aerospace, construction, food processing, laboratory and medical science, marine, mining, oil and gas, plastics, and more.

Highlights of the company's evolution include expanding manufacturing and production to Vietnam and Costa Rica; opening sales offices in Europe, Taiwan, and China; and releasing innovative new products such as the LYNX® temperature control system, ACR hot bonder, vacuum tables, and other out-of-autoclave composite curing equipment.

BriskHeat's Long History Began in 1949

Founded in 1949 by retired Major General Earnest Briscoe, BriskHeat started as the Briscoe Manufacturing Company. It made airplane wing de-icers for the military, as well as its now famous multi-stranded and serpentine wound knitted and braided heating element. With its superior durability, flexibility, and temperature uniformity, this heating element is still used in most of the company's products today.

Other milestones in BriskHeat's history include:

In 1952, BriskHeat moved to Gibbard Avenue in Columbus, Ohio , which served as its primary manufacturing location and corporate headquarters for 64 years until 2016, when it moved to its current location in east Columbus .

, which served as its primary manufacturing location and corporate headquarters for 64 years until 2016, when it moved to its current location in east . Over the years, the company expanded its product lines to include the first cloth heating jacket introduced in 1950 and silicone rubber extruded heating tapes and blankets in 1957.

From the 1950s through 1981, products were sold under the name "Briskeat." In 1984, the company officially changed its name to BriskHeat.

BriskHeat received a patent for its grounded heating element in 1999.

The 1990s saw the rapid rise of semiconductors. With this came the increased need for BriskHeat cloth heating jackets to prevent build-up in gas lines, exhaust lines, and forelines.

The early 2000s saw the introduction of multiple new products, including IBC/tote tank heaters, gas cylinder heaters, and HSTAT silicone heat tapes

In 2008, BriskHeat began taking orders online. That same year, it opened a second cloth production facility in Columbus, Ohio , to help support the rapid increase in demand for cloth heating jackets.

, to help support the rapid increase in demand for cloth heating jackets. In 2010, BriskHeat opened its Vietnam production facility.

production facility. NIBE Industrier AB acquired BriskHeat in 2018.

2023 saw BriskHeat open its Costa Rica production facility.

production facility. In 2023, Mike Thompson became the President & CEO of BriskHeat upon the retirement of Domenic Federico , who served in the role for 22 years.

"As for what the next 75 years will hold, our vision is for BriskHeat to be the world's top, one-stop source for all surface heating solutions, temperature controls, and insulating needs," said Thompson. "With our dedicated staff and loyal customers, we look forward to a bright future."

About BriskHeat

Since 1949, BriskHeat has provided a full range of surface and immersion heating solutions used for freeze protection, condensation prevention, flow/viscosity control, vacuum bake-out, composite curing, and temperature process control. BriskHeat's primary manufacturing facilities and headquarters are in Columbus, Ohio. BriskHeat has a worldwide sales network, including sales offices in Taiwan, China, and Germany, as well as manufacturing facilities in Vietnam. In 2017, BriskHeat was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. In 2018, BriskHeat became part of NIBE Industrier AB, a global group of manufacturing companies with over 15,000 employees worldwide.

