Bristlemouth Announces Accelerator Program for Emerging Ocean Technology

Bristlemouth

14 Nov, 2023

  • Strategic partner Builders Vision pledges to match contributions up to $150,000 to support ocean innovators and Bristlemouth Pioneer program members
  • Bristlemouth is the first open ocean connectivity standard, removing a key barrier to scaling innovation and growth across research, government, and industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristlemouth, the open ocean connectivity standard, launched its accelerator program during BristleCon - a two-day conference connecting people and organizations across the ocean community. The Bristlemouth Accelerator program supports entrepreneurs and startups to accelerate from concept to product through funding and mentorship guidance. It aims to drive ocean impact by catalyzing the commercial development of Bristlemouth-based solutions, supporting the next era of ocean innovation. Submit your initial proposals by January 31, 2024 at bristlemouth.org/accelerator.

"The oceans cannot afford another 'century of undersampling.' By bringing together researchers, developers, and end users to design the next generation of ocean technologies and impactful solutions, the Bristlemouth accelerator meets the moment and directly supports those advancing a sustainable blue economy and a more humane and healthy planet," said James Lindsay, Principal at Builders Vision.

The accelerator is an extension of the Bristlemouth Pioneer program launched during World Oceans Week earlier this year. The 1-year accelerator program will provide access to mentors, developer workshops, hackathons, and an opportunity to receive funding and prize money. Bristlemouth is opening a call for investors and donors for the accelerator program. Builders Vision has already committed to matching contributions up to $150,000.

The inaugural BristleCon featured ocean innovations and speakers including Michael Warldaw, Head of Maritime Sensing at the Office of Naval Research, Dr. Alex Philp, Senior Principal, Strategic Outreach at MITRE, Jason Adelaars of Synchro and MBARI, Bristlemouth Pioneer program participants Hayden Henderson of MTU and Vincent Smith of Blue Endeavors, and more. The conference also featured an entire day of hands-on Bristlemouth workshops for early adopters and Pioneer program members from organizations like Reefgen, BlueIQ, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, SF Blue Tech, Bradenburg University of Technology in Germany, and more.

Bristlemouth is a collaboration between strategic partners from across the public and private sectors: OceanKind, Office of Naval Research, Schmidt Marine Technology Partners, Builders Vision, Dalio Philanthropies, Aqualink, Ocean Discovery League, and Sofar Ocean.

About Bristlemouth
Bristlemouth is an open standard delivering plug-and-play hardware interfaces for marine applications. It ushers in a new era of ocean innovation by accelerating the development of scalable ocean sensing systems and applications. Bristlemouth accelerates the closure of the ocean data gap, significantly influencing our understanding of climate, coastal resilience, and every major ocean industry. For more information, please visit bristlemouth.org.

